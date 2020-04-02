Matteo Miselli has collected another laurel in his first collegiate season as he was named to the All-Independent Team as an outside hitter on Thursday.
The award, in its third year, recognizes the best players during the regular season from NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball teams that are competing without a conference affiliation. The seven independent teams this season were Alderson Broaddus, Daemen, Lincoln Memorial, St. Francis Brooklyn, Tusculum, Queens and Urbana.
After playing in all 19 matches, Miselli, a Reggio Emilia, Italy native, finished the inaugural season with 201 kills on a .228 hitting percentage, 68 digs, 26 service aces, 21 total blocks (three solo, 18 assists), and 17 assists. His total kills, digs, and aces were a team-best.
Nationally, the freshman ranked among the top-15 in four statistical categories: attacks per set (8th; 8.92), points per set (8th; 4.67), aces per set (12th; .510), and kills per set (13th; 3.92). Each were high enough for second across the independents.
Eleven players earned the All-Independent Team honor for their performances in 2020, as voted upon by the head coaches of the seven institutions. The 10 players who received the most votes, regardless of their position, were placed on the All-Independent Team, but a tie resulted in 11 players making the roster this season. LMU led all schools with four selections, while Daemen and Urbana collected a pair. St. Francis Brooklyn, TU, and Queens rounded out the representations.
2020 All-Independent Team
Setter: Chaz Hafer, Urbana
Setter: AJ Risavy, Lincoln Memorial
Opposite: Evan Cory, Lincoln Memorial
Opposite: Zach Yerington, Daemen
Outside hitter: Matteo Miselli, Tusculum
Outside hitter: Tristan Santoyo, Queens
Outside hitter: Zach Schneider, Daemen
Outside hitter: Tyler Chavez, Urbana
Middle blocker: Pedro Carvalho, Lincoln Memorial
Middle blocker: James Henneberry, St. Francis Brooklyn
Middle blocker: Dawson Walker, Lincoln Memorial