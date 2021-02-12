WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — Tusculum University’s Jordan Mundt has been named the East Coast Conference Rookie Bowler of the Week announced league officials on Thursday. Mundt earns this honor for a second straight week.
The Arlington, Tennessee freshman finished second at last weekend’s Railspiltter Classic where she bowled a 216.2 average. She finished with 1,081 total pins in Saturday’s five traditional scored matches.
She garnered All-Tournament honors for a second time this season as he bowled a team-best 234 in Tusculum’s 994-953 win over 23rd-ranked Kentucky Wesleyan. She eclipsed the 200-mark in four of her five games last Saturday as the Pioneers finished fourth in the team competition.
Tusculum is 11-14 this season including 7-6 at the Railsplitter Classic. TU is receiving votes in the latest National Tenpins Coaches Association Poll and is 12th in the NTCA Division II/III Poll as well.