ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University wide receiver Tyler Ajiero and defensive lineman Jacques Jean-Baptiste have been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Football Players of the Week. Ajiero earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Jean-Baptiste garnered Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
Ajiero, a freshman from Tifton, Georgia, hauled in five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Tusculum’s 47-7 road win at Erskine College last Saturday. The Tift County High School alum recorded TD catches of 33 and 53 yards as the Pioneer offense churned out 643 yards including 490 passing yards.
Jean-Baptiste, a sophomore from Tampa, Florida, accounted for five tackles including a career-high four stops for loss with two sacks. The Tusculum defense limited the Flying Fleet to 187 offensive yards (115 passing, 72 rushing) and held Erskine scoreless in three of its four trips inside the red zone.
Tusculum (2-1, 1-0 SAC Mountain Division) will host Limestone University at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field in TU’s spring home opener.