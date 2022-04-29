HARROGATE — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Lauren Rakes recorded 13 strikeouts and tossed a no-hitter to lead the second-seeded Bears to a 6-0 victory over No. 7-seed Tusculum on the opening day of the South Atlantic Conference Softball Championship tournament on Friday at Lincoln Memorial University.
The Bears, who are ranked 23rd in NCAA Division II, advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The Pioneers end their season at 27-21.
Rakes pitches the second postseason no-hitter in Lenoir-Rhyne history and the 20th overall for the Bears. Tusculum is no-hit for the first time since 2016 against Wingate.
Rakes worked around a pair of walks in a 117-pitch outing. She didn’t allow a runner past first base while retiring the side in order in five or her seven innings of work.
It was a pitchers’ duel early between Rakes and Tusculum starter Emily Sappington, who were both named to this year’s All-SAC team. The duo tends to bring out the best in each other. In a regular-season meeting last season, Sappington tossed a 10-inning no-hitter against Rakes and the Bears in a 1-0 TU victory.
On Friday, Sappington retired the first five batters of the game before Lora Beth Wood recorded a two-out hit in the second inning.
The Bears erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth as 10 L-R batters went to the plate. Lenoir-Rhyne accounted for six of its nine hits in the contest in the frame, including a two-run triple by Cassidy Wall and RBI singles from Rakes, Kendall Osborne and Savannah Moorefield.
L-R added a run in the sixth inning on Katelyn Rackard’s solo homer to right field.