The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team survived a five-set nail-biter on Senior Night against an upset-minded Limestone on Friday. The Pioneers have now won 13 straight home matches dating back to 2019, including a perfect 10-0 this fall.
Tusculum won 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11 to improve to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in South Atlantic Conference play. The Saints fall to 7-11, 4-9.Josie
Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes hammered 22 kills on a .390 hitting percentage. Raeley Matthews also contributed 19 kills, followed by Carli Pigza (9) and Peyton Gash (7).
Elise Carmichael dished out 32 assists, while her counterpart Catherine Clingan totaled 25. The two setters each notched a trio of aces as Carly Sosnowski rounded out the service column with one. Carmichael has now recorded at least one ace in 18 consecutive matches.
Defensively, Sosnowski led all participants with 24 digs. Burrowes and Matthews sealed their seventh double-doubles of the season with 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Lydia Collins led all Pioneers with three block assists at the net.
Tusculum will be on the road for the final four matches of the regular season, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry.
MEN’S SOCCER
Catawba 4, Tusculum 0Catawba College defeated Tusculum in a South Atlantic Conference match on Saturday afternoon at a rainy Pioneer Field.
Tom Savigar and Joseph Allerton each had a goal and two assists, and Nico Morillo and Simone Trentin had a goal and an assist for the Indians (8-6-2, 4-5-1 SAC), who scored twice in each half and outshot the Pioneers (1-10-2, 0-8-2 SAC) by a 16-9 margin.
Gianluca Tommasi had four saves for Catawba, while Tusculum keeper Nicolas Leite made four saves in his first career start.
The Pioneers will host Queens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Catawba 2, Tusculum 1Helen Summerell scored 3:11 into overtime as eighth-ranked Catawba College remained unbeaten with a South Atlantic Conference victory over Tusculum University on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Katie Beck assisted on the winning goal after scoring the tying goal in the 66th minute for the Indians (14-0-2, 9-0-1 SAC), who clinched the top seed in the upcoming SAC Championship tournament and at least a share of the conference regular-season title.
Brianna Garcia scored in the 31st minute for the upset-minded Pioneers (3-14-0, 2-8-0 SAC), who were outshot 22-5 by the Indians but became just the third team this season to take Catawba into overtime, joining Columbus State on Sept. 9 and Queens on Oct. 20.
Tusculum freshman keeper Brooklynn Hudgins finished with a season-high 11 saves, including six in the second half. Catawba had a 15-0 advantage in corner kicks in the match, one of which led to the tying goal by Beck in the second half.
Tusculum will host Queens at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’’S BOWLING Pioneers 4th
DYER, Ind. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went 1-2 on Sunday to finish fourth at the Valpo Bowling Classic. The Pioneers played three Best-of-7 Baker matches which all went the distance in the Championship Bracket portion of the 15-team tournament.
Tusculum went 8-4 over the past three days with three of its four losses coming against nationally-ranked opponents.
The Pioneers faced No. 18 Lincoln Memorial to open play as the two East Tennessee rivals went toe-to-toe in a marathon thriller. LMU took the first game 186-140, but Tusculum bounced back with back-to-back wins in the next two games, 222-185 and 182-159. LMU tied the match at 2-2 with a 244-179 win in the fourth game, but the Pioneers won 202-180 to take a 3-2 advantage.
The Railsplitters posted a 267-140 win in the sixth game to set up a deciding game. The final game came down to the final frames as LMU edged the Pioneers 209-192 to claim a 4-3 win and move onto the semifinals.
Tusculum faced host Valparaiso in the second round and the Pioneers jumped out to a 2-0 lead winning 195-174 and 191-157. Valpo captured the third game (202-170), but TU made it 3-1 with a 201-153 win in the fourth. The hosts won the next two games to force another winner-take-all game, but the Pioneers bowled their way to a 215-136 triumph and won the match 4-3.
Tusculum would face a familiar opponent in the third-place final in 17th-ranked Central Missouri. TU went 2-1 against the Jennies last weekend at the Hammer Bearcat Open, including a pair of Best-of-7 Playoff wins last Sunday. Central Missouri sprinted out to a 3-1 lead, but the Pioneers clawed back with a 159-146 win in the fifth and 176-169 victory in the sixth. But the Jennies would claim the final game 210-185 to clinch third place honors.
Lincoln Memorial would claim first place honors as they defeated Lewis University in the final. Central Missouri finished third, followed by Tusculum, Drury, Valparaiso, Mercyhurst, Marian, Kentucky Wesleyan, Upper Iowa, Alabama A&M, North Central, Elmhurst, Spalding and Dominican (Ill.).
TU (17-8) travels to Montgomery, Alabama, for the Hornet Classic Nov. 19-21.