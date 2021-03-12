Tusculum University beach volleyball swept its home doubleheader on Thursday to begin the season 2-0 under first-year coach Jason Morris.
The Pioneers did not drop a single set to St. Andrews and the Knights were only able to reach double figures in points across eight of the 20 sets played.
Tusculum will play a tri-match on Saturday. Carson-Newman is set to host both the Pioneers and Erskine. TU will open play versus the Flying Fleet at 1 p.m. and will take on Carson-Newman at 4 p.m.
The Black and Orange opened the day with a strong showing by the third flight of Britney Shawel and Diana Bierwagen. They surged to a 12-2 lead in both sets, winning 21-6, 21-5 for the first point of the day. Emily Lawless and Skyellar Hall mounted a 17-4 advantage in the first frame of the fourth flight, taking it 21-5. St. Andrews put up a fight in set two, but TU held strong for a 21-17 victory. The No. 2 pairing of Haley Davis and Emma Johnson used 5-2 spurts between side changes to collect a 21-9 set one win, while a 9-2 run closed out the second set, 21-11. At No. 5, Mabry Ward and Emily Venable allowed the Knights’ pair to earn just 12 points between the two sets, earning a 21-7, 21-5 triumph. Freshmen Olivia O’Keefe and Charlyn Miller started their collegiate careers in the first flight. The dynamic duo dominated at the next level, winning 21-2, 21-6.
The pairings remained the same for Tusculum in the second match of the day, as did the order of finish. Shawel and Bierwagen collected a 21-11, 21-12 win for the opening point of the afternoon. Lawless and Venable part two was also a closer match, but earned a 21-11, 21-16 decision. The Davis and Johnson flight finished with identical 21-10, 21-10 scores. In the fifth flight, Ward and Venable nearly duplicated their match one score via a 21-6, 21-5 victory. The top pair of O’Keefe and Miller handled their opponents with efficiency, compiling a 21-8, 21-9 score.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Match Postponed
Thursday’s South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer match between Tusculum University and visiting Carson-Newman University was postponed due to COVID-19 management requirements within the league. No makeup date has been announced.
Carson-Newman has paused all team activities due to one or more positive cases within the women’s soccer program. Every team in the league is adhering to minimum outlined protocols produced by the conference and its members for return to play.
Tusculum (1-1-1) will play a non-conference match at Lenoir-Rhyne at 1 p.m. Sunday.