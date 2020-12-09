The Tusculum University men’s basketball program has postponed its South Atlantic Conference games against Catawba on Wednesday and Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday due to Covid-19 management requirements within the conference.
A rescheduled date for the Lenoir-Rhyne game will be announced in the future. The Catawba men’s game will most likely be played on its originally scheduled date of Jan. 9 in Salisbury, North Carolina, at 4:30 p.m.
The postponements are due to a positive test of a member of the UVA Wise men’s basketball program, which Tusculum played on Sunday afternoon.
Tusculum (3-0, 3-0 SAC) is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 2 when the Pioneers travel to Harrogate to face nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial at 4 p.m. That game is a reschedule from the original Nov. 28 contest which was postponed due to a positive test of a member of the LMU program.
Tusculum returns home Jan. 6 when they host Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m.
No Tusculum women’s games this week are impacted. The Pioneers (4-0, 4-0 SAC) are scheduled to play at Limestone on Wednesday and will host Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday. Both games are slated to begin at 2 p.m.
Every team in the league is adhering to minimum outlined protocols produced by the league and its members for return to play.
RECEIVING VOTES
The Tusculum men received 15 votes in this week’s NABC Division II Coaches Poll.
Tusculum is one of 20 undefeated teams in NCAA II. TU is also one of four SAC teams listed in the poll, including second-ranked Lincoln Memorial, No. 20 Queens and Wingate, which is also receiving votes.
Tusculum is off to its second consecutive 3-0 start of the season, including Sunday’s 101-82 road victory at UVA Wise. The Pioneers’ 3-0 league start is the program’s first as a SAC member and the first 3-0 conference start since 1956-57 when Tusculum was members of the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The Pioneers are averaging 99 points per game which gives TU the No. 2 scoring offense in the country. Tusculum is also second in the country in rebounding margin (+12), third in total rebounds per game (47 rpg) and fourth in offensive rebounding (17.33 rpg).