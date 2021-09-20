The Tusculum University football team scored 18 points in the opening four minutes of the second half and Greeneville native Eli Shepherd kicked the eventual game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter as the Pioneers edged visiting Limestone University 24-21 Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Tusculum (2-1, 1-0 SAC) records its fourth straight win over the Saints (0-2, 0-1 SAC) and notches its fourth consecutive league-opening victory. TU has won six of the seven meetings with Limestone, but Saturday’s three-point win was the closest in the history of the series which began in 2015.
Both teams combined for six turnovers on the afternoon as the Pioneers and Saints committed three miscues apiece.
Tusculum quarterback Ivan Corbin, who played his first two collegiate seasons at Limestone, finished the afternoon passing for 140 yards and a touchdown while also rushing eight times for 23 yards. TU receiver Justice Parham made three catches for 56 yards including his team-leading third TD of the young season.
TU rookie running back Reggie Kellum led all rushers with 58 yards on eight carries including four big runs on TU’s final series to seal the victory for the Pioneers.
Limestone signal caller Dustin Noller went 13-of-23 for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while also being picked off twice, both inside the red zone. Anthony McAfee II led the Saints with 53 yards on 13 carries, while Caden Peeler had five receptions for 53 yards.
TU’s Jermaine Witherspoon returned to the lineup and posted a career-high 10 tackles including eight solo stops, forced a fumble and notched an interception. Jamari Hill added eight tackles including four for loss, which are tied for sixth-most ever by a Pioneer. TU defensive end Kane Deshauters had a career-best three tackles for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble resulting in a 49-yard touchdown return by linebacker Jahaud Russ during TU’s 18-0 run to start the third quarter.
Limestone was led defensively by Charlie Blazi’s eight tackles, while Jaiden Clayton added seven stops for the Saints.
Limestone led 7-3 at halftime and received the opening kickoff. TU kicker Justin Spear tailed the kick toward the left corner which bounced off the Saints returner and went out of bounds at the LU three-yardline. The Saints moved the ball out of the shadow of the end zone, but on the third play of the series, an errant snap when off the hands of quarterback Dustin Noller. Noller was unable to recover the football as it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety at the 13:50 mark of the third quarter as TU cut the deficit to 7-5.
The Limestone free kick was returned by TU freshman Tyler Burke who sprinted 42 yards into Saints’ territory to the LU 37. On the third play of the drive, Corbin completed a 32-yard TD strike to Justin Parham in the end zone at the 12:59 mark of the quarter. Corbin rushed in for the two-point conversion to give the Pioneers their first lead of the day at 13-7.
The Saints moved into Tusculum territory thanks to a Pioneer face mask penalty. On third down, Deshauters forced a fumble by Noller which was snagged in midair by Russ and returned the fumble for a 49-yard touchdown as TU extended the lead to 19-7. The Pioneers went for the two-point conversion again and Corbin was successful as TU led 21-7 with 10:57 remaining in the frame.
Limestone answered with a five-play, 65-yard drive and was capped by a 35-yard pass over the middle to Joshua Gary who sprinted to the right corner of the end zone. JB Potts kick was good as the Saints trimmed the deficit to 21-14 with 8:03 left in the quarter.
The Saints defense forced a Tusculum punt and took over near midfield at the LU 46. Noller opened with a 31-yard completion to Caden Peeler and followed with an 18-yard strike to DeMond Ellison to the TU 5. Noller found Ellison for a three-yard catch to the TU 2 but Tre Stewart was stopped for no gain. On third down and goal, Jerko’ya Patton plunged through the middle for a two-yard touchdown and knot the game at 21-21.
The momentum of the period which was going Tusculum’s way, quickly shifted towards the visitors. The Pioneers looked to have swung fortune their way and looked to be driving into Limestone territory. But on third and short Charlie Blazi forced by running back Cortney Jackson and was recovered by LU’s Jaiden Clayton at the Saints 43 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.
The TU defense bowed up and held the Saints to two yards on the ensuing series and were forced to punt. The Pioneers drove deep into Saints territory as Kellum rushed for 35 yards on four carries and Corbin completed key passes of 11 yards to Parham and a 10-yard toss to Tyler Ajiero to get to the LU 6. But the drive would stall their following three incomplete passes. Shepherd came on and drilled a 24-yard field goal to put the Pioneers back in front at 24-21 with 8:44 remaining.
Limestone’s Anthony Dinkins-McCall returned the ensuing kickoff to the TU 43, but the Saints where whistled for a holding penalty, erasing the long return. LU took started the possession at their own 22.
Noller converted a key third down and long play with a 20-yard completion to Cedric Smith to the LU 40. Noller rushed for five and Patton scampered for six for first-and-10 at the LU 45. But the possession would be halted as Noller was dropped in the backfield by Deshauters and Brendan Nichols. Patton was held to a two-yard gain and Noller was forced into an incompletion by Yusef Leigh.
With fourth-down and nine yards looming with under four minutes remaining and two timeouts in their possession, the Saints punted and looked to its defense to hold the Pioneers and get the ball back.
But Tusculum went to Kellum who ran the ball four straight times resulting in gains of 5, 13, 2 and 5 yards. With 1:04 remaining and facing third down-and-three yards to go from the TU 43, Corbin drew the Saints offside giving the Pioneers a first down and securing the win for the Black and Orange.
Limestone forced two turnovers in the opening moments of the game. LU’s Kris Williams gathered in a deflected pass on the second play of the game and returned the ball 23 yards to the TU 27. The Tusculum defense stopped Limestone on four plays including an incomplete pass on fourth down with three yards to go as TU took over at its own 20.
On Tusculum’s second possession, Corbin as hit by Limestone defensive lineman Zane Boozer, causing a fumble which was recovered by LU’s Kendrick Knight. This time, the Saints took advantage of the great field position and Noller completed a 14-yard pass to Terrence Walker for the game’s first score. Potts kick made it 7-0 at the 9:39 mark of the opening quarter.
The Pioneers mustered a 14-play drive and was eventually capped off by a Shepherd 34-yard field goal with 12:17 left in the half as TU trailed 7-3.
The Tusculum defense stopped Limestone twice including a Witherspoon interception on fourth and short at the TU 10. Ty’Korian Brown also intercepted Noller in the end zone on the final play of the half.
The Tusculum defense has recorded a touchdown in each of its first three games and leads NCAA Division II with four defensive scores to their credit. The feat ties a TU single-season mark set by the Pioneers in 2003, 2004 and 2017 as the defense scored four touchdowns in each of those campaigns.
With his two field goals, Shepherd has moved into sole possession of sixth place in TU history with 12 total for his career. He now has 96 career points moving him into sixth all-time amongst Pioneer kickers.
TU punter Andrew Cantrell finished the game averaging 40.2 yards on his four kicks including a season-best 55-yarder.
Tusculum outgained Limestone 302-268 in total yards. TU held a 162-94 edge in rushing yards, while the Saints edged the Pioneers 174-140 through the air.
Tusculum will host Newberry College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field. The Wolves (2-1, 1-0 SAC) opened league play with a 28-21 upset of fifth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University on Saturday.