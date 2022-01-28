The Tusculum cheerleading team had a successful trip to the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship Jan. 21-23 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The Pioneers finished 10th out of 20 teams and made it to the Small Coed Game Day finals.
“I’m so proud of this first-year team (for reaching the finals and placing 10th out of 20 teams),” said Tusculum coach Trea King. “We’ll be back next year to climb the ladder.”
The Tusculum team consists of student-athletes representing four U.S. States including Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The roster includes coach King, assistant coach Makyla Wyatt, Caleigh Blair, Ashley Clark, Shaquille Davis, Kira Goosman, John Lane, Taylor Locklear, Melody Mercer, T.J. Minton, Savannah Rice, Patience Salisbury, Konrad Sehler, Jessica Silvers, Savannah Southerland and Savannah York.
UCA & UDA College Spirit Camps have a proven reputation of helping teams at all skill levels develop positive fan behavior and good sportsmanship practices for Game Day, while practicing safe but innovative, crowd-oriented material.
The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team Championship was the first of its kind in 1980, created to reward cheerleaders for their work on the sidelines and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN’s longest-running collaborators. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.