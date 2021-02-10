The Tusculum University football team has released its upcoming schedule for this unique spring campaign, announced coach Jerry Odom on Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 fall season was moved to this spring as the Pioneers will play an abbreviated five-game schedule that includes four South Atlantic Conference divisional games.
The league has been split into two five-team divisions. The Mountain Division includes Tusculum, Carson-Newman, Limestone, Mars Hill and UVA Wise. The Piedmont Division is comprised of Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Newberry, Wingate and SAC schedule-alliance member Barton.
The winner of each division will advance to the SAC championship game on April 17 at a campus site to be determined.
Tusculum will open the spring campaign on March 6 with a road game at Newberry in a non-divisional contest. This will be the 23rd meeting between the Pioneers and the Wolves as the all-time series is tied 11-11. Newberry won the last meeting 30-20 at Setzler Field in 2019.
TU will open SAC divisional play on March 12 as the Pioneers play a rare Friday night game at cross-mountain rival Mars Hill. Tusculum owns a three-game winning streak over the Lions, including a 24-7 victory at Pioneer Field in their last encounter. TU and Mars Hill first met in 1922 as the Pioneers own a 21-13-2 lead in the series.
On Thursday, March 25, the Pioneers will venture to UVA Wise to face the Cavaliers. TU defeated the Cavs 21-19 in UVA Wise’s 2019 SAC inaugural season. The Cavs lead 6-5 in a series that began in 1991.
Tusculum will host Limestone on April 3 in the first of two back-to-back games at home. It will be the sixth meeting between TU and the Saints as the Pioneers own a 4-1 lead in the series, including a 38-10 win in Gaffney, South Carolina, in 2019.
Tusculum will close the spring regular season on April 10 when the Pioneers host Carson-Newman. It will be the 50th recorded meeting in the second-oldest collegiate football rivalry in the State of Tennessee. C-N leads the series 35-12-2, including a 49-13 win over Tusculum in 2019 in Jefferson City. The Pioneers have knocked off the Eagles in the past two outings played in Greeneville, including a 41-28 TU victory in 2018.
The Pioneers posted a 5-6 record in 2019, including a 4-4 record in SAC play. The Pioneers won four of their last five contests.
Tusculum is slated to return 27 lettermen and eight starters from the 2019 squad.
Tusculum Football Schedule
March 6 — at Newberry, 6 p.m.
March 12 — at Mars Hill*, 7 p.m.
March 25 — at UVA Wise*, 6 p.m.
April 3 — vs. Limestone*, 4 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Carson-Newman*, 1:30 p.m.
April 17 — SAC championship, TBA