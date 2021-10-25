CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the South Atlantic Conference Championships Saturday morning at McAlpine Creek Park.
The Tusculum men finished seventh overall while the women finished in eighth place out of 13 schools which competed at the meet.
The Pioneer men and women will participate in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional on Nov. 6 in Spartanburg, S.C.
MEN’S RECAP
Senior Alex Perez was the top finisher for the Pioneer men, placing 23rd overall with a time of 25:18.7. Sophomore Ray Richardson finished 39th overall and completed the eight-kilometer course in 26:08.1. Junior Caleb Archer placed 44th overall in 26:34.8, with freshman Bryson Livesay in 48th place at 26:40.1.
Freshman Gideon Dowling was the fifth finisher for the Pioneers, crossing the line in 54th place at 26:51.9. Freshman Irving Medina was 63rd overall with a season-best time of 27:51.4, and freshman Graham Aitken took 65th place at 27:59.5.
Also running for the Pioneers were senior Carson Walls, who was 68th overall at 28:05.5; freshman Evan Bruce who ran 28:54.3 and took 77th place, and junior Antonio Aparicio who was 78th overall in 29:02.6.
Wingate placed seven runners in the top 10 and claimed the team championship with 24 points, followed by Queens (60 points). Catawba and Anderson tied for third with 87 points, but Catawba had the better fifth-place finisher and won the tiebreaker for placement. Lincoln Memorial was fifth with 129 points, with Lenoir-Rhyne in sixth (180) and Tusculum in seventh with 182 points.
The bottom half of the field consisted of Limestone in eighth with 247 points, Carson-Newman in ninth at 263 points, and Coker in 10th with 323 points. The rest of the finishers were Newberry in 11th (340 points), Mars Hill 12th with 340 points and UVA Wise in 13th with 390 points.
Individually, Jan Lukas Becker of Queens was the race winner as he covered the 8K course in 23:50.5, finishing 5.7 seconds ahead of Felix Nadeborn of Wingate. Bastian Mrochen of Wingate was third place in 23:59.6.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Sophomore Emily Coddington was the top finisher for the Tusculum women, placing 28th overall with a season-best six-kilometer time of 23:15.8. Freshman Nicole Griffith was 42nd overall in 24:18.7, with graduate student Javiera Ortiz ran 24:54.1 and was 47th overall. Freshman Celine McNally took 54th place at 25:28.7.
Junior Erin Bruce was the Pioneers’ fifth finisher as she crossed the line in 57th place in 25:43.1, and sophomore Judy Chellah finished immediately behind her in 58th place with a time of 25:54.3.
Wingate captured the team championship with 27 points, putting five runners in the top eight including individual champion Lara Orrock, who ran 20:52.3 to win by 12.5 seconds. Queens finished second with 43 points, with Lenoir-Rhyne taking third with 96 points. Anderson (107 points) was fourth, followed by Catawba (151) in fifth, Lincoln Memorial (174) in sixth and Carson-Newman (180) in seventh place.
Tusculum was eighth with 202 points, trailed by Newberry (306) in ninth, UVA Wise (318) in tenth place and Limestone (329 points) in 11th. Coker was 12th with 338 points, and Mars Hill did not place due to having just four runners.
Wingate’s Orrock beat Fatima Alanis of Queens to the line by 12.5 seconds, as Alanis ran the 6K in 21:04.8. Cherise Carreira of Queens was third in 21:12.4.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Wingate 3, Tusculum 0
WINGATE, N.C. — Alicia Rubio Garcia scored two goals in a span of 2 1/2 minutes in the first half to lead Wingate University over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday afternoon.
Garcia scored in the 23rd and 25th minutes for the Bulldogs (8-5-0, 5-4-0 SAC), who received a goal and an assist from McKenna DeLong. The Bulldogs outshot the Pioneers (3-12-0, 2-7-0 SAC) by a 27-6 margin for the match, including a 15-0 margin in the first half as Wingate built a 2-0 lead at intermission.
Katrine Thisgaard made two saves to earn the shutout for Wingate, while Tusculum freshman keeper Brooklynn Hudgins had nine saves in her first career start.
Tusculum will host Columbus State at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Cougars are 14-1-1 overall and ranked 10th in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II poll. Columbus State beat Georgia Southwestern 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 8-0-0 in the Peach Belt Conference.
MEN’S SOCCER Wingate 2, Tusculum 0
WINGATE, N.C. — Two goals from Soren Nygaard in the second half were enough for Wingate University to defeat Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday night.
Nygaard scored in the 57th and 89th minutes for the Bulldogs (6-6-1, 4-4-1 SAC), who had a 10-5 shot advantage over the Pioneers in the match. The contest was a physical affair, with the teams combining for 43 fouls and eight cautions.
The Pioneers will host Catawba at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Indians (7-5-2, 3-5-1 SAC) defeated Lincoln Memorial 5-4 in double overtime on Saturday, playing a man down in extra time after a red card led to the tying goal for the Railsplitters with 22 seconds left in regulation.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 7th
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went 2-1 to claim seventh-place honors at the Hammer Bearcat Open.
In Sunday’s championship bracket play, the Pioneers recorded a pair of wins over 17th-ranked Central Missouri to finish the weekend with an impressive 9-4 worksheet. Four of those victories came against nationally-ranked teams including No. Nebraska, No. 3 Arkansas State and twice against No. 17 Central Missouri.
The 16-team tournament field included six programs which were ranked in the NTCA Top-25.
Tusculum opened the day with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Central Missouri in a Baker 7-Game match. The Pioneers trailed the Jennies 3-1 before rallying to win the final three games 193-186, 179-174 and 165-129.
Lewis edged the Pioneers 4-2 to send TU to the seventh place game in a rematch with Central Missouri.
TU fell behind fall in the first two games, 184-168 and 173-132. The Pioneers won the next three games to go up 3-2. Central Missouri won the fourth game 175-137 to send the match to a seventh and deciding game where TU came out on top 192-178 to claim seventh-place honors.
The Pioneers will bowl in the Valporaiso Classic in Indiana Friday through Sunday.