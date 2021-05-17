INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Tusculum University softball team has earned the fifth seed for the upcoming NCAA Division II Softball Southeast Regional Tournament, the association announced Sunday (May 16) night. The Pioneers received the South Atlantic Conference’s automatic bid courtesy of winning the tournament title last month at their home Red Edmonds Field.
Tusculum (22-17) will square off against the familiar No. 4 seed Anderson in the tournament-opener on Wednesday (May 19) at noon. This will mark the fourth matchup of the season between Tusculum and the Trojans, with the Pioneers holding a 2-1 advantage thus far.
The four-day (May 19-22) regional event will be hosted by the top seed North Georgia, who is also ranked second in the latest national poll. The Nighthawks have hosted a Regional or Super Regional 10 out of the last 12 years (2013, 2020). The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining three teams joining the Pioneers, Trojans, and Nighthawks are No. 3 seed Young Harris, No. 6 Emmanuel, and No. 2 Lincoln Memorial. As the region’s top two seeds, North Georgia and LMU have earned a bye and will not play on day one of the double-elimination tournament.
The regional’s winner advances to the NCAA Division II Softball National Championship on May 27-31 at The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver (Denver, Colorado).
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Wrap Seasons
CLEVELAND — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s outdoor track and field team wrapped up the 2021 outdoor season with competition at the Lee Last Chance Meet on Saturday.
Five Pioneer athletes competed in six events during Saturday’s meet, led by a third-place finish in the women’s javelin from junior Shanee Angol and a fourth-place result in the women’s 400 hurdles by senior Kenisha Stubbs.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Angol was in third place after the first three rounds of throws, and delivered her best mark in her fourth attempt with a mark of 40.43 meters (132 feet, 7 inches). For Angol, it was her sixth top-three finish in the javelin in six competitions and was the fifth time she surpassed the 40-meter mark.
Stubbs ran in the second of two sections in the 400 hurdles and had the best time in her heat, crossing the line in 1:03.74. Stubbs’ time was her second-fastest of the season, just behind her winning time of 1:03.37 in the South Atlantic Conference Championships, and was more than three seconds faster than the 1:06.86 she ran on the same track at the Flames Invitational on April 10.
Freshman Emily Coddington ran in the 3000 steeplechase for the third time this season, and placed 16th overall in 11:39.56. Her three times in the steeplechase fell within a range of exactly one second.
MEN’S RECAP
Sophomore Jontavus Walker placed 13th in the 400 meters at 49.05 seconds, his third-best time of the season, and was 15th in the 200 meters with a wind-aided 21.71 seconds. Walker’s 200 time was the second-best of his career, behind the 21.55 he ran at the SAC Championships.
Senior Althiery Leontes ran in the 400 hurdles and sustained a leg injury about 2/3 of the way through the race, but gamely continued and finished 11th in 1:31.76.