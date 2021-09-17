The Tusculum Pioneers will begin defense of their South Atlantic Conference football championship from last spring as the Sons of Davy Crockett host the Limestone Saints in the league lid-lifter for both teams on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. from the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (1-1, 0-0 SAC) will be looking to rebound from last week’s 46-38 double-overtime loss to Chowan in TU’s home opener. Tusculum had a pair of double-digit leads in the opening half, but were outscored 29-14 after halftime.
The Saints’ scheduled home game with St. Augustine’s last Saturday was canceled due to COVID protocols within the SAU program. Limestone (0-1, 0-0 SAC) opened the season Sep. 4 with a 37-16 road loss at North Greenville.
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s conference clash will be the seventh meeting between the Pioneers and Saints. TU owns a 5-1 series lead including victories in the last three encounters. Tusculum posted a 49-16 win over Limestone last April at Pioneer Field to secure TU a spot in the SAC Championship game. TU is 3-0 against the Saints in Greeneville and have outscored LU by a 120-39 margin in those games.
Limestone’s lone victory in the series came in 2017 as the Saints outlasted the Pioneers 30-24 in overtime in Gaffney, South Carolina. Current TU quarterback Ivan Corbin was the Saints starting signal caller in that 2017 encounter.
LAST WEEK’S GAME
Corbin amassed 332 total offensive yards and accounted for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Chowan rallied to defeat the Pioneers 46-38 in double overtime at Pioneer Field.
The visitors trailed throughout most of the game but scored 17 straight points to take their first lead of the game at 31-24 with 5:25 remaining in regulation. TU marched 80 yards in 12 plays and scored the game-tying touchdown on a Bryce Moore one-yard run with 48 seconds left.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. Chowan had the ball first in the second overtime period and scored a TD and converted the two-point conversion for a 46-38 lead. Tusculum fumbled on its first play of the second OT period and were penalized for intentional grounding on the second play setting up a third down and 37 yards to go. TU got 27 yards back on a Corbin to Derrick Wright completion. But the fourth down pass fell incomplete to end the game.
The Tusculum defense forced two turnovers including an interception by Trey Trawick who returned the pick for a 38-yard touchdown. The second turnover forced, an interception by Kahmari Lovett set up an Eli Shepherd field goal with 33 seconds remaining before halftime.
Corbin rushed for a career-high 93 yards and a touchdown, while also passing for 239 yards and two scores. Tyler Ajiero was his top target as he made eight catches for 79 yards, while Justice Parham had five receptions for 78 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to get the TU scoring started.
Chowan outgained Tusculum 460-352 in total yards, while the two teams combined for 21 penalties for 221 yards.
SCOUTING LIMESTONE
The Saints went 1-3 during the COVID abbreviated spring campaign, defeating UVA Wise (30-24) and suffering setbacks to West Alabama (27-17), Tusculum (49-17) and Mars Hill (42-35 OT).
Sophomore quarterback Dustin Noller has played every offensive snap this season for the Saints. He passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener at North Greenville. He went 21-of-38 with two interceptions. He also rushed for 11 yards on five carries. He also started in all four spring games for Limestone in which he threw nine TD tosses, including two against Tusculum.
Cedric Smith has made four catches for 59 yards, while the trio of Jadarius Hector, Joshua Gary and Caden Peeler have made three receptions apiece.
Anthony McAfee is leading the rushing attack for Limestone, running for 72 yards on 15 carries two weeks ago. The Coastal Carolina transfer played in all four games in the spring. He hauled in an 11-yard TD toss from Noller in the spring meeting with Tusculum.
BLACK OUT GAME
Saturday is TU’s annual “Black Out” Game as Pioneer fans are encouraged to wear their Tusculum Black.
TICKET INFO
Tickets for Tusculum home football games are $15. Ages 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. on Saturday and are available at the north main entrance and the south visitors’ entrance.