CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tusculum University softball team rewrote the program record book in a 19-6 win over Queens University in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Pioneers also won the second game 7-5.
Tusculum, now 16-14 overall and 10-8 in the South Atlantic Conference, finishes the regular season against Anderson at home at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Game 1
Tusculum 19, Queens 6
Three Pioneers combined to set six individual game records, and Tusculum also broke two team marks.
Anna Alloway tied the at bats (6), hits (5), runs (4), and total bases (12) records, while Hayley Lazo met the mark in home runs (3) and total bases (12). Mya Maddox’s two sacrifice bunts tied a game-best as well.
As a team, Tusculum crushed nine home runs, surpassing the previous single-game mark of five. And the Pioneers had 49 total bases, which topped the previous record of 35.
Emily Sappington (7-6) drew the start in the circle for Tusculum and went five innings for the win. She gave up six hits, six runs, walked one and struck out four.
In addition to Lazo’s three homers, Alloway and Alexis Grampp each hit two, and Chloe Freischmidt and Sappington each hit one.
Game 2
Tusculum 7, Queens 5
Savannah Foster (2-0) pitched three solid innings of relief for the win. She gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out six.
Sappington went 3-for-4 with two double and an RBI, while Brittney Franse was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
BASEBALLPioneers SplitJEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum’s Bryson Ford homered twice on the day as the 12th-ranked Pioneers split a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Sunday.
Carson-Newman scored four times in the first inning and rode the solid pitching of Brayden Coe and Tyler Shaver en route to a 5-3 win in the opener. In the second game, the TU duo of Justin Parker and Mitch McCain blanked the Eagles for the final 4⅓ innings as the Pioneers bounced back with a 5-3 victory.
Game 1
Carson-Newman 5, Tusculum 3
Coe (5-0) drew the start for Carson-Newman and pitched 5⅓ innings for the win. He gave up four hits – including a home run to Ford – three runs, walked three and struck out three.
Shaver held Tusculum hitless and scoreless over the final 1⅔ for the win. He walked one and struck out three.
Gunner Becker (6-2) drew the start for Tusculum and took the loss. He lasted just an inning, gave up six hits, five runs and walked three.
Harbor Jefferson tossed five innings of shutout relief for the Pioneers. He gave up a hit and struck out one.
Game 2
Tusculum 5, Carson-Newman 3
Ford, Daulton Martin and Daalen Adderley each homered for Tusculum.
Parker (2-1) pitched 3⅓ shutout innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out two.
McCain pitched a hitless, scoreless ninth for his sixth save. He walked one and struck out three.
The two teams will play a doubleheader at Carson-Newman at noon Monday.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Rolls
HICKORY, N.C. — Tusculum University swept singles from Lenoir-Rhyne University and picked up a 6-1 South Atlantic Conference victory on Sunday.
The Pioneers (14-3, 9-2 SAC) finished the regular season with five consecutive wins and earned the number-three seed in the upcoming SAC Championship tournament, which will be played April 15-17 at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina. The Bears (9-6, 9-3 SAC) will be the fourth seed in the SAC tournament after having a streak of three straight conference wins ended.
Tusculum dropped the doubles point as Lenoir-Rhyne won two of the three matches, with the Pioneers’ lone win coming at flight two as Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck picked up their fifth straight victory with a 6-1 triumph at flight two over Patrik Alvestrand and Lewis Scott.
In singles, the Pioneers won in straight sets in five of the six matches, with the only three-set match coming at flight one between Bezborodov and Lenoir-Rhyne standout Rhodri Atkinson, who was undefeated in conference play at 10-0. Bezborodov came away with the 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 win to improve his overall record to 15-2 and to 9-1 in SAC competition.
In other action, Nemanja Subanovic beat Josh Lazenby 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 at flight two, and Frank Bonacia defeated Alvestrand 6-1, 6-2 at flight three. At flight four, Huck won his 12th straight match, completed a perfect 10-0 season in conference play and improved to 13-2 overall with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Scott. Manuel Guedes de Almeida beat Mauricio Hernandez 6-3, 6-3 at flight five and Vadzim Raitsou defeated Joel Hemmings 6-4, 6-4 at flight six.
Tusculum will play sixth-seeded Lincoln Memorial in the quarterfinal round of the SAC tournament at noon Thursday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS L-R Nips Pioneers
HICKORY, N.C. — Tusculum University lost 4-3 to Lenoir-Rhyne University in the final South Atlantic Conference match of the regular season on Sunday.
The Pioneers (10-7, 7-5 SAC) dropped their third straight match and will head to the SAC championship tournament as the sixth seed. The quarterfinals begin Thursday at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.
Tusculum took a 1-0 lead in doubles as Julia Lopez teamed with Paulina Loretz for a 7-5 win over Gemma Southwick and Lucy Whelan at flight one, and Emilie Hansen partnered with Rory Church to defeat Alicia Wahlberg and Evelin Menyhart 6-1 at flight two.
The Bears (11-3, 9-3 SAC) won their four singles matches in straight sets, with the Pioneers rallying for three-set victories to gain two points. At flight two, Hansen came back for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Wahlberg, while Loretz came from a set down to beat Menyhart 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 at flight three.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Fall
MARS HILL, N.C. — Seven goals from Sydney Joyce helped Mars Hill University to a 15-12 win over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference play Saturday night at Meares Stadium.
Kiersten Foust scored four goals for the Lions (3-7, 2-6 SAC), who scored the final three goals of the first half to take a 9-6 lead to intermission and never trailed in the second half against the Pioneers (1-4, 0-4 SAC).
Megann McKinney led the Pioneers with a career-high five goals, Tia Tuininga scored three goals, Juliette Cusano had two goals and an assist and Kylie Marek scored twice for Tusculum, which was outshot 34-28.
The Pioneers will host UVA Wise at 4 p.m. Monday.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Set Records
CLEVELAND — Members of the Tusculum University men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the two-day Flames Invitational, hosted by Lee University.
The Tusculum women amassed 20 points and finished 15th out of the 30 teams that scored, while the Tusculum men did not have any finishers in the top eight and as a result did not earn any team points.
The Pioneers will compete in their final regular-season meet on Friday-Saturday, April 16-17 at the Catamount Classic, hosted by Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Despite being entered in only seven events, the Pioneers set four school records at Lee, led by sophomore Faith Bostick and senior Kenisha Stubbs who each set a pair of records.
Bostick ran in the 200 meters Friday night and finished second in 24.54 seconds, breaking the record of 25.12 seconds set by I’Keriah Day in 2019. Bostick took third in the 100 meters on Saturday at 11.92 seconds, setting the school record for the second time in three weeks while surpassing her time of 12.07 seconds set at Lenoir-Rhyne on March 21.
Stubbs broke her record in the 100 hurdles for the third straight meet, taking eighth in 15.29 seconds to break her time of 15.51 set at Montreat on March 27. Stubbs was sixth in the 400 hurdles at 1:06.26, beating her own school record of 1:07.12 which she set March 21 at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Emily Coddington finished 19th in the 800 meters at 2:25.11, the fifth-best time in program history, and took 21st in the 1500 meters at 4:59.86 which is seventh in school history and places her second on the program performance list behind All-American Nicole McMillen.
MEN’S RECAP
Sophomore Antonio Aparicio shattered the school record in the 1500 meters, finishing 22nd overall in 4:00.29 which broke the old school mark of 4:05.52 set at the 2019 SAC Championship by Kyler Hodges. Aparicio finished 24th in the 800 meters at 1:57.44, the second-best mark in program history behind his own record of 1:56.67 set at Montreat on March 27.
Hodges broke his own school record in the steeplechase, running the 3000 meters in 9:46.60 to barely beat his old record of 9:46.96 which he also set at the 2019 SAC Championship.
Junior Alex Perez also broke Hodges’ record in the 1500 meters, running 4:05.50, and was 27th overall in the steeplechase with a career-best time of 10:04.05.
Senior Althiery Leontes finished 10th in the 400 hurdles at 57.44 seconds, and senior Widchard Guervil ran the 400 meters for the first time in his Pioneer career and finished 21st overall in 51.16 seconds, the second-best time in program history.
Sophomore Caleb Archer set a career best in the 5000 meters of 15:29.52, the second-best time in program history and 42 seconds better than his previous best time.
In the field, sophomore Alex Higgins finished 17th overall in the shot put at 13.49 meters (44 feet, 3 1/4 inches), a career best and the second-best mark in program history. Higgins was 25th in the hammer throw at 33.82 meters (110 feet, 1 inch).