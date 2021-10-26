DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Tusculum men’s golf team posted a 36-hole score of 577 and are tied for first place after day one of the Matt Dyas Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole tournament is being hosted by the University of West Georgia and held at the West Pines Golf Club.
The Pioneers share the 36-hole lead with West Georgia (291-286=577) and Montevallo (292-285=577). TU had sole possession of first place after the first 18 holes as the Pioneers carded 290 and followed with 287 in their second round.
There is a four-way logjam for first place at two-under par 140, which includes the Tusculum duo of Dominic Barron Holden and Nicholas Marchese. Holden posted two rounds of 70 on Monday, while Marchese fired a 69 in his opening round and followed with 71. Also tied for first place is West Georgia’s Austin Fulton (70-70=140) and Tradgon McCrae of Missouri Southern State.
In the team competition, Missouri Southern is fourth with 586, followed by Newberry (588), Emmanuel (598), Spring Hill (599), Southern Wesleyan (601), Miles (604), North Greenville (606) and Georgia Military College (650).
Tusculum’s Riley Brown shot 76-71=147 and has sole possession of 18th place. Liam van Deventer is tied for 27th with 75-75=150, while Liam Hermansson is 41st with 78-76=154.
The final 18 holes will be contested on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers 10th
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tusculum’s Hannah Brown and Nilubol Panno each carded an opening round 77 and are tied for 17th place at the Flagler Fall Slam. The two-day, 36-hole event is being hosted by Flagler College and held at the par-72 Marsh Creek Country Club.
The Pioneers logged a team score of 320 and are in 10th place in the 18-team tournament field. Anderson posted the lone sub-300 score of the day with a 299 and leads by four strokes over second place Seminole State (303). Limestone is third with 304, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne (306), Flagler (311), Mount Olive (315), Embry-Riddle (316), Palm Beach Atlantic (319), Columbus State (319) and Tusculum (320) to round out the top-10.
Carson-Newman is in 11th place with 321, followed by Eckerd (324), Queens (326), Eastern Florida State (3290, Montevallo (337), Emmanuel (343), Catawba (345) and Barton (373) to complete the first round scoring.
The Tusculum duo of Olivia Cunningham and Sofie Lorentzen each shot 83 and are tied for 55th, while Jacque Butler rounded out the TU scoring with an 84 and is 62nd.
Jessica Rathbone of Anderson and Limestone’s Stina Wikstrom share the first round lead at even par 72.
The final round will be contested on Tuesday.