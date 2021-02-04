CENTRAL, S.C. — The Tusculum University softball team took the field for the first time in 330 days for a doubleheader at Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday.
The Warriors started hot with a 7-1 game one win, but the Pioneers locked down for a 6-0 shutout of the home team in the second game.
Tusculum (1-1) is scheduled to host West Virginia State on at 2 p.m. Saturday at Red Edmonds Field.
Game 1
Southern Wesleyan 7, Tusculum 1
Southern Wesleyan scored in four innings, including the first, leading wire-to-wire in the season opener. Claire Smeltzer impressed during her debut, going 2-for-3 with a double. Emily Sappington is responsible for the lone run on a RBI fielder’s choice.
The Warriors struck in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to right centerfield.
Two runs crossed the plate in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, a single down the right field line plated two. The runner from second attempted to advance, but an Anna Alloway-to-Hannah Hughes-to-Kiley Longmire relay beat the greedy Warrior for the third out.
A three-run homer extended the damage to 6-0 in the fourth, while a RBI single in the sixth brought SWU lead to seven.
Tusculum’s lone run was courtesy of a Sappington pinch hit fielder’s choice, her first plate appearance as a Pioneer. Smeltzer doubled through the left side, followed by a single up the middle by Chloe Freischmidt. Kaylee Higgins pinch ran for Smeltzer and is credited for the score.
Delilah Malczewski (0-1) pitched three innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits, two walks, and a pair of strikeouts. In her Tusculum debut, Kaitlyn Pickens threw 2.1 innings with four earned runs and seven hits and one strikeout. Keylon Reynolds saw her first collegiate action, striking out the only two batters she faced.
Game 2
Tusculum 6, Southern Wesleyan 0
The nightcap was all TU, using an overall team effort to shutout the Warriors. Savannah Foster had a stellar outing in the circle, while Alloway (3-for-4, RBI, 2 2B), Alexis Grampp (1-for-2, HR, 2R, 3 RBI), and Sappington (2-for-3, 2B, BB, R) found their rhythm at the plate.
In the first inning, Grampp was plunked by a pitch. Alloway proceeded to hit one of her two doubles in the contest to score the first baseman.
Transfer Mya Maddox reached first on an error by the SWU pitcher with two outs in the second frame. Grampp smacked the first TU homer of the season to left field, widening the Pioneer lead to three.
Doubles by Sappington, Freischmidt, and Claire Crout highlighted the third inning by plating a pair.
The final run of the game was via a Grampp sacrifice fly, which allowed Crout to scamper home.
Foster’s first action at Tusculum was a four-hit complete game shutout. The senior struck out eight batters to go along with two walks.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Ellenburg 2nd Team All-SAC
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women's soccer team was picked 10th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced Wednesday.
Senior defender Kenzie Ellenburg received preseason second-team All-SAC recognition in voting by the league's media relations offices.
The Pioneers turned in a 7-10-0 overall record in 2019 and finished 3-7-0 in the conference. Tusculum has not played a regular-season game since a 3-2 overtime loss to Carson-Newman on Nov. 6, 2019 in their final game of the 2019 season.
Ellenburg is a two-time SAC honorable mention choice, in both 2018 and 2019. The Mosheim, Tennessee native and Greeneville High School graduate started 16 matches during the 2019 campaign, scoring two goals and taking 20 shots. She helped anchor a defense that posted five shutouts during the 2019 season, including three in a row in mid-October.
Ellenburg, a four-year starter for the Pioneers, has played in 50 career matches and has three goals and one assist for seven points for the Pioneers.
The SAC will divide into three four-team pods for round-robin play during the 2021 spring season. After each team completes its series of six games, a full standings will be generated and the top four by points will advance to the SAC Championship tournament.
Wingate received seven first-place votes and earned 127 points in the preseason poll, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne with five first-place votes and 124 points and Carson-Newman in third with 96 points. Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne are in the same pod along with Catawba, which was picked fourth with 90 points.
Conference newcomer Limestone is the highest pick in its pod with 71 points, tying it for fifth with Lincoln Memorial. Queens is seventh with 70 points, trailed by Anderson (64 points) and Newberry (49) in ninth. Tusculum picked up 47 points in the survey, with Mars Hill (28 points) and Coker (22) rounding out the poll.
Tusculum will play in its pod along with Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill. Wingate, Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba and Coker comprise a second pod, with Limestone, Queens, Anderson and Newberry making up the third pod of four teams. The pods were divided geographically in order to reduce travel and missed class time for student-athletes.
The Pioneers will open their 2021 spring season with a non-conference match at Catawba on Thur., Feb. 18. Tusculum plays its league opener against Mars Hill on Thur., Feb. 25 at Pioneer Field.
MEN'S SOCCER
Gongora 2nd Team All-SAC
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University men's soccer team has been picked to finish eighth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the league office announced Wednesday.
Senior defender Dani Gongora was a second-team preseason All-SAC selection for the Pioneers, who will be playing an abbreviated six-game round-robin conference schedule starting Thursday, March 25 against Mars Hill.
The Pioneers have not played a game since Nov. 10, 2019, a 3-1 loss to Anderson in the SAC Championship quarterfinals. Tusculum ended the 2019 season with a 6-7-3 overall record and a 5-3-2 mark in SAC play, good for fourth place in the league.
Gongora is the lone starter returning on defense for the Pioneers, who gave up 1.81 goals per game during the 2019 season and had two shutouts. The Malaga, Spain native started the final 15 matches and ranked third on the team with 1,328 minutes played, including every minute in 14 of his 15 starts. Gongora has two assists in 28 career appearances for the Pioneers, with 10 shot attempts.
In the unique pod system that the SAC will employ for the spring 2021 season, the 12-team league has been divided into three groupings of four teams apiece. Those teams will play each of the other three teams in their pod in a round-robin format. At the end of the season, the teams will recombine into a 12-team standings and the top four finishers will advance to the conference tournament.
Wingate received 11 first-place votes and 132 points to take the top spot in the poll, followed by Queens with 114 points and Carson-Newman with 112 points, including the other first-place vote. Each of those teams is aligned in different pods.
Anderson is picked fourth overall with 97 points, followed by SAC newcomer Limestone (91 points) in fifth and Lenoir-Rhyne (79) in sixth. Lincoln Memorial (69 points) edged Tusculum (67 points) for seventh, while the Pioneers nosed out Coker (65) for eighth place. Newberry (48 points) is picked 10th, followed by Catawba (29) and Mars Hill (25).
Tusculum will compete in its pod along with Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill. Queens, Anderson, Limestone and Newberry will play a round-robin slate, with Wingate, Lenoir-Rhyne, Coker and Catawba in the other grouping. The pods are grouped by geography in order to reduce missed class time and travel for student-athletes.
The Pioneers will play one non-conference match, which will be its season opener against King on Thur., Feb. 11 at Pioneer Field. The SAC Championship tournament will be played April 9 and 11 in Matthews, North Carolina.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Announce Spring Schedule
The Tusculum University women's volleyball team will play 10 South Atlantic Conference matches in the shortened spring 2021 season, spanning from the end of February to the middle of April, with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament.
TU coach Danielle Marante looks to build upon the success of year one after leading the Pioneers to their first winning season (15-14) since 2014. She welcomes 10 freshmen to the program as complement to eight returners from last year's squad.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to compete this spring,” said Marante. “Each opportunity we had in the gym together this fall was used to not only improve as a team, but individually as well. Many teams had to juggle the different challenges this year has brought.
Our team, specifically, navigated through the ever-changing schedules and protocols each week. They are more than ready to get back on the court, and I know they will be focused and prepared to compete at the highest level this spring.”
The conference-only campaign will open up on Feb. 25 at Lenoir-Rhyne. Tusculum swept the two meetings in 2019, relenting just two sets to the Bears. The Pioneers hold the advantage in the all-time series, 29-21. LR finished seventh in the league standings after going 16-15 overall and an even 11-11 in SAC play.
Lincoln Memorial comes to Greeneville as the Pioneers’ home-opener on March 9. The Harrogate team extended its series lead to 36-26 via a season sweep of Tusculum in 2019. LMU claimed the last spot in the SAC tournament by clinching eighth with a record of 10-12 in conference action and 11-19 on the year.
Tusculum will once again return to North Carolina on March 12 for a matchup with the Catawba Indians. The Pioneers won both meetings in the previous season, narrowing the all-time margin to 25-21. With a SAC mark of 5-17, the Indians finished tied for ninth in the league and went 2-2 in non-conference action.
After a week off, the Marante-led squad hosts UVA Wise in Pioneer Arena to begin a four-match homestand. The Cavaliers were winless during their first season in the SAC, going 1-26 overall. The Pioneers have a mere one blemish in 27 previous matches against UVA Wise, which came in 1997 when the Virginia institution was still named Clinch Valley. Those three frames are the lone sets lost by Tusculum in the entire series history. The setback happened in Virginia, thus the Pioneers have a perfect record against the Cavaliers on their home court.
Tusculum and Carson-Newman will go toe-to-talon on March 23 as part of a three-match week in Greeneville. On their way to conference tournament and regional titles, the Eagles took both matches over the Pioneers. They finished the season fourth in SAC standings at 16-6 and 28-8 overall, upsetting the top-seed Wingate in the conference tournament semifinals. In true rivalrous fashion, the teams are squared at 30 since the first meeting back in 1986.
On March 26, Coker makes the long trek to Pioneer Country and will look to avenge a pair of sweeps in 2019. The Cobras landed 11th in the league standings with a 4-18 mark as a part of a 7-20 season record. Tusculum holds the 11-4 advantage over the South Carolina team in previous meetings.
Less than 24 hours later, Wingate enters Pioneer Arena. Tusculum claimed one set over the Bulldogs in mid-October, but were blanked in the second meeting. Wingate has won 13 of the last 14 SAC regular season titles and 11 tournament championships in the same span.
They have earned a berth in the NCAA tournament for 15 consecutive seasons and hosted the regionals eight times in 12 years. The Bulldogs have a commanding lead in the series against the Pioneers, 46-6.
The Black and Orange will go on the road for the final three matches of the regular season, starting with Mars Hill on March 30. The Lions took both matches over Tusculum the previous season, however the Pioneers have still dominated the 30-plus year series, 37-21.
Mars Hill tied the Black and Orange for fifth in the SAC rankings with an identical 12-10 mark, but finished 15-15 overall.
April 2 will feature Tusculum venturing to Limestone for the first time since 2009. The teams met once in 2019 at a neutral site and earned Marante’s first victory as a head coach. All-time, the Pioneers are 7-1 against the Saints, with the lone loss occurring in 2005 in Gaffney. This season marks Limestone’s first in the SAC.
The Pioneers wrap up the regular season on April 3 versus Queens. The Tusculum series lead over the Royals remains at one (9-8) after the home team won each match in 2019. Queens finished the year 24-7 overall and 19-3 in conference action, claiming the second seed in the tournament. They advanced to the SAC finals, but were swept by eventual region champion Carson-Newman.
For the 2020-21 season, the top four teams will advance to the two-day South Atlantic Conference Tournament. The semifinal and championship rounds will be held from April 6-7 at the new Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in South Carolina.
Information regarding rescheduling of the NCAA Division II Tournament has not been determined at this time.
This spring season will not interfere with student-athlete eligibility, as the NCAA issued a blanket waiver allowing all 2020 fall sports student-athletes to retain their year of eligibility, regardless of the number of contests competed in during the 2020-21 season.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Ranked 23rd
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tusculum University women's tennis team is 23rd in the Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II preseason national top 25, the ITA announced Tuesday.
The Pioneers, who have been ranked each of the last eight seasons, finished 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the South Atlantic Conference after the second half of the schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tusculum was ranked 17th nationally in the 2020 preseason ITA coaches poll.
Tusculum is one of three SAC teams in the women's preseason Top 25, joining Wingate (12th) and Queens (20th). Those three teams, in the same order, were the top three picks in the SAC Women's Tennis preseason coaches poll, which was released last week.
The ITA will release team regional rankings and singles and doubles national rankings in the upcoming weeks, subject to the impact of COVID-19 on the spring season.
Tusculum opens its 2021 season on Friday, Feb. 12 hosting Lee at the Nichols Tennis Complex.