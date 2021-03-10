Playing its first home match in more than a year, the Tusculum University women's volleyball team defeated Lincoln Memorial University 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 in South Atlantic Conference play on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improve to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in SAC matches, while LMU falls to 1-2, 1-2.
Tusculum's Emiah Burrowes finished with a match-high nine kills, just ahead of Peyton Gash (8) and Carli Pigza (7). The latter did not commit an attack error for a .389 hitting percentage. In her first collegiate match since 2018, Lydia Collins went 2-for-2 on her swings.
Catherine Clingan and Elise Carmichael tag-teamed the setting duties, racking up 16 and 14 assists, respectively. Collins led the efforts at the line, landing a trio of aces. Gabby Gray and Clingan rounded out the column with two each.
Defensively, Carly Sosnowski was flying around the court, tallying 13 digs. Carmichael (8), Burrowes (7), and Gray (6) were next up. Raven Chance influenced play at the net with her three total blocks (one solo, two assists) and Pigza assisted on a pair as well.
Tusculum hit .295 with 35 kills, nine errors and 88 total attacks. The Pioneers led the Railsplitters in assists (33-23), aces (7-3), digs (40-39) and total blocks (5-3).
Tusculum plays at Catawba at 6 p.m. Friday.
MEN'S GOLF
Pioneers Runners-Up
MEMPHIS — The Tusculum University men’s golf team earned runner-up honors at the 2021 Buccaneer Spring Classic, which was held at the par-72, 6,787-yard Irene Golf and Country Club. The two-day, 54-hole tournament was hosted by Christian Brothers University.
Tusculum posted a 54-hole tally 908 to finish 20 strokes behind tournament winner Christian Brothers as the Bucs had the top five finishers including medalist Daniel Montes (74-72-74=220).
The Pioneers completed its second round on Tuesday morning as TU finished with 302 and followed with a final round 295. Tusculum finished 22 shots ahead of third place Mississippi College (930). McKendree placed fourth with 932, followed by Miles College (935), William Jewell (938), Rhodes (943), Union, Tenn. (944) and Wisconsin-Parkside (985).
Two Pioneers posted top-10 performances in this week’s event. Nicholas Marchese finished sixth with 76-75-73=224. Rookie Dominic Barron Holden finished ninth with 79-76-72=227. Holden posted the highlight of the tournament in Tuesday’s final 18 as he scored a rare “albatross” on the par-5 fifth hole. He holed out from 205-yards on his second shot using a six-iron.
TU freshman Liam van Deventer and junior Kyle Engelbert tied for 16th place. Van Deventer rebounded from Monday’s opening round 85, closing out with 72-75 for 232. Engelbert shot 76-79-77=232 for his 10th top-20 performance of his collegiate career.
Senior Liam Sweeney, playing as an individual competitor, also had a top-20 performance as he tied for 19th place with 78-77-78=233.
Bennett Noe rounded out the Tusculum scoring with his 80-80-75=235 to tie for 22nd place.
Tusculum returns to action this Sunday as the Pioneers compete at the NCAA Division I Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at the Sevierville Golf Club. Tusculum will also have a team competing at next week’s Hargett Memorial in Monroe, North Carolina, hosted by Wingate University.
MEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Extend Streak
BELMONT, N.C. — Tusculum University extended its winning streak with a 5-2 victory at Belmont Abbey College in non-conference play Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (6-1) have won five straight regular-season matches and own a six-match win streak overall including an exhibition victory at UNC Asheville. Tusculum lost the doubles point to the Crusaders (6-7) but came back to win five of the six singles matches.
In doubles, the Pioneers took their lone victory at flight two as Dmitry Bezborodov and Frank Bonacia defeated Gabriel Martin and Alex Turner 6-3 at flight two. The Crusaders won the other two matches to take the team point, including a tiebreaker win in the decisive contest.
In singles, Bezborodov beat Nelson Stafford 6-2, 6-3 at flight one and Nemanja Subanovic earned a 6-4, 7-5 win over Bailey Horne at flight two. At flight three, Bonacia defeated Andres Golindano 6-2, 6-4 while Leon Huck outlasted Martin in a tiebreaker at flight four by a 10-4 score after splitting the first two sets 3-6, 7-6 (7-2). Kenta Kondou was also a winner for the Pioneers with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at flight six over Kevin Yarzagaray.
In exhibition competition, Michael Younan won in both singles and doubles play as he teamed up with Lluis Tomas for the doubles victory. Vadzim Raitsou also claimed an exhibition win in singles for the Pioneers.
Tusculum, which has played its last seven matches on the road, returns to the Nichols Tennis Complex to host Limestone in a South Atlantic Conference match at noon Saturday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Roll
BELMONT, N.C. — Tusculum University All-American Annie McCullough earned her 100th career singles victory as the 23rd-ranked Pioneers defeated Belmont Abbey College 7-0 in non-conference play Tuesday afternoon.
McCullough beat Kayla Vaughan 6-2, 6-1 at flight one of singles to pick up her 100th victory in her 115th singles match at Tusculum. McCullough is 100-15 overall in singles play, with a 63-7 record in dual matches and a 37-8 mark in tournament play. McCullough is six wins shy of tying Franziska Funke (2015-18) for the most dual-match wins in program history at 69.
McCullough and her sister, Caitlin, added to their career doubles victory total with a 6-1 win over Erica Dorn and Sylvia Goldsmith. The McCulloughs, who were ITA Division II All-Americans last season, are 69-16 in doubles during their Tusculum careers, including a 46-10 mark in dual matches.
The Pioneers (5-2) earned the doubles point with a sweep of the Crusaders (1-5), as Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey defeated Vaughan and Elliott Peterson 6-3 at flight two, while Julia Lopez and Paulina Moretz teamed for a 6-2 win over Laura Seib and Carlie Davis at flight three.
Tusculum dropped just one set in singles, as Lopez won 10-5 in a tiebreaker over Goldsmith at flight two after splitting the first two sets 6-2, 6-7. At flight three, Hansen beat Peterson 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 while Caitlin McCullough won 6-2, 6-2 over Seib at flight four. Also winning for the Pioneers were Loretz by a 6-2, 6-2 score over Talia Semaan at flight five, and Rory Church at flight six over Blair Boatwright by a score of 6-3, 6-0.
Tusculum also played several exhibition matches against Belmont Abbey, with Johanna Palacio and Valentina Loretz earning singles wins and Palacio teaming with Martina Marras for a doubles victory.
Tusculum returns to the Nichols Tennis Complex to host Limestone in a South Atlantic Conference match at noon Saturday.