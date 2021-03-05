Tusculum University softball and Lees-McRae College went the distance in both games of a doubleheader on Thursday with each team walking away with a win.
Tusculum won the first game 9-6, while Lees-McRae took the second game 9-2.
Tusculum (6-6) will play at Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Game 1
Tusculum 9, Lees-McRae 6
The Pioneers used a seven-run fourth inning to come from behind and win their third straight game.
Lees-McRae broke the scoring open in the top of the fourth, collecting five runs. A fielder’s choice led to a double, with a walk loading the bases. An infield single scored a pair of runs and forced a Pioneer pitching change. The next batter hit a RBI single up the middle and a wild pitch scored another runner. Three batters later, a one-bagger through the left side plated the final run of the inning for the Bobcats.
Tusculum responded by batting around. Back-to-back singles by Kiley Longmire and Claire Smeltzer started off the frame. Chloe Freischmidt walked, as did Claire Crout, scoring Angela Masiello who pinch ran for Longmire. This led to a Lees-McRae pitching change.
Hayley Lazo stepped in and reached on a throwing error, which gave Smeltzer and Freischmidt enough time to cross home. The next series by Mya Maddox involved excellent base running and awareness. She reached on a fielder’s choice after an unsuccessful attempt to throw out Crout at home.
The catcher attempted to throw out Maddox as she snuck to second but the ball was thrown into right center field. Lazo scored in the meantime and the speedy Maddox was not far behind. Another pitching change ensued but the second batter, Alexis Grampp, hit a solo home run over the right field fence.
The Pioneers tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth, also on a Lazo-induced error. Smeltzer led off with a single to left and Madison McGinnis came in to pinch run. Emily Sappington laid down a sacrifice bunt and Freischmidt drew yet another walk. Crout reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Lazo made it to first on a fielding error, buying enough time for the pair to score.
Lees-McRae attempted a comeback in the next half inning, but only managed a sacrifice fly.
Keylon Reynolds (2-0) earned the win in relief, pitching the final 3.2 innings. Sappington got the start and threw three frames of six strikeout ball.
Game 2
Lees-McRae 9, Tusculum 2
The Bobcats took the lead early and never relinquished it in game two of the series.
In the first innings, Lees-McRae doubled in a runner that had singled. Another single and a steal put two runners in scoring position. An infield single plated the second run.
Alloway led off with a single through the left side and advanced 60 feet on a wild pitch. Grampp hit a shot up the middle to score her teammate.
The visitors then stretched their lead back to two. With runners on the corners, a fielding error brought in a run.
Tusculum scored its last run of the day in the bottom of the second. Lazo singled through the left side, followed by consecutive sacrifice bunts by Brittney Franse and Maddox, moving her to third. Alloway knocked a solid shot to left center, scoring Lazo easily.
Lees-McRae added three more runs in the sixth and seventh to win 9-2.
Delilah Malczewski (0-3) picked up the loss after six innings of work and six strikeouts.