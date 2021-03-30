Tusculum’s Daalen Adderley belted two home runs, including a grand slam in the second game, as the seventh-ranked Pioneers split a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader with Newberry on Monday at Pioneer Park.
Newberry used a six-run inning to rally from a three-run deficit en route to a 10-6 victory in Monday’s first game. Tusculum bounced back with an 11-2 win in the second game as the two teams split the four-game weekend series.
The Pioneers move to 19-6 overall and 15-5 in league play to remain one game ahead of second place Wingate. Newberry drops to 11-8, 8-3.
In the first game, Adderley and Murphy Flood hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning for a 5-2 Tusculum lead. Flood finished 3-for-3, while Bryson Ford tallied two hits for the Pioneers.
In the second game, Adderley’s grand slam in the third inning gave the Pioneers the lead for good. Kyle Williams was 2-for-4.
TU starter Tyler Harmon (2-1) picked up the win. He went 5⅓ innings, allowed five hits, two runs, walked five and struck out four. Relievers Mitch McCain, Trevor Lloyd and Jonathan Nelson shut out the Wolves over the final three innings.
The Pioneers host nationally-ranked Lee University at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Split
HICKORY, N.C. — Emily Sappington pitched the longest no-hitter in Tusculum University softball history in a 1-0 win in 10 innings over Lenoir-Rhyne in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.
The left-hander’s no-no is the second of her career.
Tusculum (11-11, 5-5 SAC) dropped the second game 3-0. The Pioneers will host Wingate at 3 p.m. Thursday.
In the first game, Alexis Grampp drove in the winning run with a single up the middle in the top of the 10th to secure Sappington’s near-perfect win.
Sappington (5-4) struck out nine.
Sappington also pitched 5⅔ innings with three strikeouts in the Game 2 loss.
MEN’S SOCCER Carson-Newman 3, Tusculum 0
Harrison Collins, Harry Whitehead and Thaylan Silva scored for the Eagles (5-1-1, 4-1-0 SAC). Carson-Newman outshot Tusculum (1-4-1, 0-4-1 SAC) 16-11.
The Pioneers will conclude their spring season when they host Lincoln Memorial at 5 p.m. Thursday.
BOWLING Pioneers Finish Strong
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University bowling teams capped a successful weekend at the Columbia 300 Western Shootout, which was held at the Western Bowl.
After capturing the program’s first tournament win on Saturday, the Tusculum women posted a strong third place finish at the Western Shootout No. 2 event with a traditional score of 4,725 pins.
The Tusculum men tallied a 5,044 total pinfall on Sunday to finished fifth of 13 teams at their Western Shootout No. 2 tourney. On Saturday, TU finished third in its first event of the weekend.
Erin Burkart garnered All-Tournament honors with her fifth place finish with 987 pins (197.4 average) in her five games. She eclipsed 200 on three occasions on Sunday including 223 in her first game. Teammate Alexa Tieto finished 10th with her 962 pins (192.4 avg).
On the men’s side, Tyler Moore claimed his third All-Tournament honor in TU’s inaugural season with his 1,143 pinfall (229 avg) including 252 in his third game of the afternoon. Moore garnered All-Tournament accolades at the Thomas More Classic and the LMU Collegiate Challenge earlier this season.