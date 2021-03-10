The Tusculum University baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and led wire-to-wire in an 8-2 win over the visiting Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears in non-conference baseball at Pioneer Park on Tuesday.
After having their 10-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, the Pioneers bounced back by improving to 11-2 on the season, including 7-1 at Pioneer Park.
The TU pitching trio of Dosie Drakeford, Sam Loew and Justin Parker held the Bears at bay, limiting Lenoir-Rhyne to two runs, while scattering nine hits, four walks and posted 12 strikeouts. The trio also plunked five L-R players while TU was hit by pitch on three occasions including twice by Daulton Martin.
The Bears were retired in order only once as L-R left 16 runners on base, while the Pioneers stranded eight.
Tusculum jumped to 4-0 lead in the first inning as the first seven TU batters reached base. Zane Keener led off the frame with a solo home run down the right field line, his third of the season and second in the last three games. Bryson Ford drew a walk and Martin was hit by a pitch. Brandon Trammell came through with a two-run single up the middle.
Lenoir-Rhyne scratched a run in the top of the third inning off of Drakeford as Drue Galassi led off with a bunt single. He stole second base and moved to third on a TU throwing error on the play. Drakeford got a pop up and a fly out, but Nick Clarno came up with a two-out RBI single to make it a 4-1 game.
Tusculum added three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning including a two-run single by Jaden Steagall as the Pioneers led 7-1. The Bears scored a run in the sixth on Matt Mackey’s pinch-hit double.
The Bears had opportunities to get back in the game as the stranded 10 runners on base in the last six innings including the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth frames.
Tusculum added a run in the eighth as Kyle Williams led off with his sixth double of the year and later scored on Ford’s one-out double, his sixth of the season.
Loew (1-0) picked up the victory in relief, going 2.2 innings, allowed two hits, one run, two walks and four strikeouts. Parker posted the three-inning save as he allowed two hits, a walk and three strikeouts, while also hitting three L-R batters. Lenoir-Rhyne starter Andrew Patrick (2-1) suffered the loss as he pitched in the four-run, TU first inning.
Tusculum returns to South Atlantic Conference play this weekend as they host Queens University of Charlotte for a four-game series beginning with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.