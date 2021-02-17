NASHVILLE — Tusculum University senior center Maddie Sutton has been named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 14, the TSWA announced Tuesday.
Sutton averaged 22.5 points and 14.5 rebounds to help the Pioneers earn two road victories last week, at Queens (85-54) on Monday and at Mars Hill (111-59) on Wednesday.
Sutton scored a career-high 32 points on 10-for-15 from the field and 12-for-14 from the line in the win over Queens, while grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds and dishing out four assists. Against Mars Hill, Sutton shot 5-for-7 from the field and finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Pioneers had their highest-scoring game as a South Atlantic Conference member.
For the week, the native of Walland, Tennessee shot 68.2 percent (15-for-22) from the field and 83.3 percent (15-for-18) from the foul line while averaging 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Sutton leads the Pioneers in scoring (14.5 points per game) and leads the SAC in rebounding at 15.5 per game (2nd in Division II). Sutton has recorded nine consecutive double-doubles and leads Division II with 13 double-doubles in 15 games this season.
The Pioneers (13-2, 13-2 SAC) host Lincoln Memorial University at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.