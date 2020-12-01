ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior forward Maddie Sutton has been honored as the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 29, the conference office announced Monday.
Sutton helped the Pioneers to victories over UVA Wise (79-68) and Lincoln Memorial (57-53) as Tusculum remains undefeated at 3-0 and in first place in the South Atlantic Conference with a 3-0 league record. Against UVA Wise on Tuesday, the Walland native finished with 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, along with three assists, two blocked shots and a pair of steals. In the win at Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, Sutton led the Pioneers with 12 points and collected a game-best 13 rebounds while playing 39 minutes for the third straight game.
Through three games, Sutton leads all Division II players in double-doubles with three and is fourth nationally with a SAC-best 12.7 rebounds per game, including 5.3 offensive rebounds per game which is fourth in Division II. Sutton is tied for ninth in the conference in scoring at 14.0 points per game and is tied for sixth in the conference with 1.0 blocked shots per game. Sutton also ranks eighth among the NCAA leaders in minutes played, having been on the court for all but 2 minutes, 47 seconds through the Pioneers’ first three games.
Sutton is the second Pioneer in as many weeks to earn conference Player of the Week honors, joining senior guard Aliyah Miller who captured the award for the week ending Nov. 22.
Tusculum is off to a 3-0 start for the fourth straight season and is 3-0 in conference games for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
The Pioneers travel to Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday.