HARROGATE — Luis Ezra finished the day with six hits, including three doubles, as eighth-ranked Tusculum University swept a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader at Lincoln Memorial University on Sunday afternoon at Lamar Hennon Field.
Tusculum won the opener 7-3 and followed with a 9-3 triumph in the night-cap to take the weekend series 3-1. It was the Pioneers’ fourth straight SAC series win to improve to 13-3 in league play.
In Sunday’s doubleheader sweep, the Pioneers totaled 23 hits including 13 extra base hits with 11 doubles and two triples.
Tusculum has matched its best start in school history going 17-4 through 21 games. The only other team to start a season so quickly was the 2012 squad, which swept the SAC regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA II Southeast Regional, finishing the year with a 48-10 record.
Game 1 Tusculum 7, LMU 3
Ezra went 3-for-4 at the plate, while TU reliever Mitch McCain got out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning to record his third save.
TU’s Brandon Trammell and Murphy Flood accounted for two hits each in the victory.
Game 2
Tusculum 9, LMU 3
Tusculum starting pitcher Tyler Harmon recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts and Ezra tied a TU single-game record with three doubles as the Pioneers completed the sweep.
TU posted 13 hits, including eight doubles, which are tied for the second most in school history and one off the record nine set against Carson-Newman on Apr. 4, 2004. Also getting in on the double parade where Fuzzy Furr with his two, while Bryson Ford, Trammell and Chase Wullenweber also tallied a double apiece.
Tusculum is slated to host Newberry College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park. The Wolves (9-6, 6-2 SAC) have paused team activities due to COVID protocols and have been out of action the past two weeks.
Pioneers Split
HARROGATE — Tusculum’s Gunner Becker remained undefeated with his fifth pitching victory of the season as the Pioneers split a doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial on Saturday afternoon at Lamar Hennon Field.
Becker improved to 5-0 on the season and pitched his third complete game of 2021 with TU’s 10-2 win in the opener. LMU rallied from a three-run deficit scoring five straight and held on for a 5-4 win in the nightcap.
Game 1
Tusculum 10, LMU 2
Tusculum belted out 11 hits and took advantage of three Lincoln Memorial errors.
Luis Ezra, Trey Hinton and Chase Wullenweber each had two-hit outings for the Pioneers. Becker pitched the seven-inning complete game as he scattered four hits, allowed two runs, one earned, walked four and struck out eight. LMU starter Evan Porter (3-2) suffered the loss as half of the 10 runs he allowed were unearned to go along with one walk and six strikeouts.
Daulton Martin belted a two-run home run in a five-run seventh inning for Tusculum.
Game 2
LMU 5, Tusculum 4
LMU scored a run in the fifth inning and two runs each in the sixth and seventh frames as the Railsplitters erased a 3-0 deficit.
LMU reliever Mason Turner pitched a perfect eighth inning to record his first win of the year, while Eli Wright earned the save pitching in the ninth where he posted two strikeouts. Justin Parker (1-1) suffered the loss for Tusculum.
Martin finished the day scoring two runs, giving him 208 for his career which are already a TU school record and the ninth-most in South Atlantic Conference history. His 15 career triples tie him for second place with TU great Carlos Rivera (2007-08), which are also tied for sixth in the SAC record book. His homer was the 22nd of his career, moving him into sole possession of ninth place in program history.
SOFTBALLPioneers SplitMARS HILL, N.C. — Tusculum University softball and Mars Hill needed extra innings to decide the winner of each game in Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader. The Lions walked off game one in the eighth inning, while the Pioneers survived the 11 innings needed in the nightcap.
Tusculum (10-10, 4-4 SAC) hosts Anderson University at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Game 1
Mars Hill 5 Tusculum 4
Mars Hill used the home run ball and a trio of RBI singles to escape past the rallying Pioneers, who scored all four of their runs in the final two innings.
Emily Sappington (4-3) finished with seven strikeouts and no walks on the mound for Tusculum, while Mars Hill’s Marissa Adame struck out eight with three walks and hit three Pioneers.
Game 2
Tusculum 4, Mars Hill 3
The second game of the day ended up being similar to the first, needing 11 innings to determine the winner. Mars Hill, once again, used homers, but Tusculum walked away with the victory by using small-ball.
In the 11th inning, Chloe Freischmidt advanced to third on a Kiley Longmire sacrifice bunt. Sappington, as the designated player, then singled to left center for a 4-3 lead.
The Pioneers turned a double play in the bottom of the inning for the game’s final outs.
Kaitlyn Pickens (3-3) collected the win after 10 innings pitched with four strikeouts. Sappington is credited with her first collegiate save.
Pioneers, Coker Split
The Pioneers claimed a game one shutout (3-0), while the Cobras earned a five-inning rule-rule victory (10-1) on Saturday.
Game 1
Tusculum 3, Coker 0
Sappington (4-2) struck out 10 and lost a perfect game on a walk in the sixth inning. Claire Smeltzer went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Sappington, hitting for herself, finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
Game 2
Coker 10, Tusculum 1
The Cobras were aided by a trio of TU errors. Longmire went 3-of-3 and collected the lone RBI for Tusculum.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Beat Battlers
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The Tusculum men’s volleyball team picked up its first Independent Volleyball Association (IVA) win of the season on Sunday afternoon at Alderson Broaddus.
The Pioneers (2-10, 1-4 IVA) won the match 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17 over the Battlers (3-5, 0-2 IVA).
Tusculum’s Hunter Walck finished with a match-high 11 kills and three aces. Dane Loup followed with six kills on a .625 clip and a pair of aces. Colby Landry and Caleb Slater racked up five kills each, firing at a rate of .429 and .444, respectively.
Tusculum will host Queens at 4 p.m. Friday.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers Kick Off Season
HICKORY, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams competed in their first meet in two years Sunday when the Pioneers participated in the LR Bears Open, hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne University at the Moretz Athletic Complex.
Tusculum’s men received a first-place finish and a school record from Althiery Leontes in the 110 hurdles, along with a victory from Javon Brown in the triple jump. The Pioneer women were led by Shanee Angol, who won the javelin with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 44.11 meters. Faith Bostick was victorious in the 100 meters with a school record, and also placed first in the 200 meters, and Kenisha Stubbs set school records and finished third in both the 100 and 400 hurdles.
The Pioneers will compete at the Montreat Invitational Friday and Saturday.
WOMEN
Angol crushed the previous program record of 21.06 meters with her first throw of the season at 40.60 meters, then earned the NCAA provisional mark with her second toss of 144 feet, 9 inches. All six of Angol’s throws were better than any other competitor in the field, with five eclipsing the 40-meter mark. Her winning mark of 44.11 meters is currently 10th-best in Division II this season.
Bostick was clocked at 12.07 seconds in the 100 to break the school record of 12.52 seconds set by teammate Kayneshia Carter, who finished 11th in the event at 13.07 seconds. Bostick had a winning time of 25.31 seconds in the 200 meters, the second-best mark in program history.
Stubbs, competing in the outdoor hurdles for the first time at Tusculum, beat the school record in the 100 hurdles by more than a second and finished third in 15.56 seconds. In the 400 hurdles, Stubbs was again third in 1:07.12, more than 7 1/2 seconds faster than the previous school mark in the event.
Also claiming third-place finishes were Earthaiza Watkins in the 400 meters (58.99 seconds) and Destini Wilson in the high jump (1.59 meters/5 feet, 2 1/2 inches). Judy Chellah was fifth in the 800 meters and took over second place on the program performance list with a time of 2:27.02, while Emily Coddington was fifth in the 5000 meters with a time of 18:56.75, also second on the performance list.
The Pioneer 4x100 relay of Hailey Cole, Bostick, Justice Wade and Watkins finished first in 48.63 seconds, the second-fastest time in program history. The 4x400 relay of Stubbs, Bostick, Wilson and Watkins took second in 4:05.40, the fifth-best time in school history.
MEN
Leontes won the 110 hurdles in 15.34 seconds to break the record of 15.70 seconds set by Jamire Thompson in 2019. Leontes finished third overall in the 400 hurdles with a time of 57.18 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in school history.
Brown recorded his winning mark of 14.33 meters (47 feet, 1/4 inch) into a strong headwind, and was followed in the results by his brother Javell Brown who went 14.08 meters (46 feet, 2 1/2 inches) on his third and final trial to claim second place. The jumps are the fourth and sixth-best, respectively, in program history.
Tusculum had three top-eight finishers in the 100 meters, with Giovanni Purser coming in fifth in 11.12 seconds followed by Gerard Hearst in sixth (11.16 seconds) and Pierre Dupuy in eighth (11.25 seconds). Kyler Hodges was fifth in the 5000 meters with a time of 15:40.14, putting him second on the program’s performance list, and Antonio Aparicio had the fifth-best time in the 1500 meters in school history at 4:13.68. Kyle Stanley took seventh place in the 800 meters at 2:03.09, which is the 10th-best time in school history.
In the shot put, Alex Higgins took fifth place overall with a throw of 13.29 meters (43 feet, 7 1/4 inches), the fourth-best mark in program history and good for second place on the program performance list.
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Tie
MARS HILL, N.C. — Tusculum University and Mars Hill University played to a 1-1 draw in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer on Saturday night at Meares Stadium.
The Pioneers (1-1-1, 0-1-1 SAC), who were playing their first game in 23 days while observing the SAC Return to Play protocol, answered a goal from the Lions’ Fabio Berrer in the 15th minute with a goal from Damien Baltide in the 28th minute.
Joao Kozlowski finished with four saves in goal for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers travel to Lincoln Memorial at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte won the final three singles matches to rally for a 4-3 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference men’s tennis at the Howard Levine Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.
The 13th-ranked Royals (9-2, 7-1 SAC) won the doubles point, but dropped the first three singles matches to the Pioneers (7-2, 3-1 SAC), who entered the match with seven straight wins. However, the Royals pulled out a three-set win at flight two and earned two straight-set victories to complete the comeback.
In doubles, the Pioneers dropped two out of three matches with the lone win coming at flight three as Kenta Kondou and Manuel Guedes de Almeida defeated Berk Enc and Jan Malmon 6-4.
The Pioneers won the first three matches in singles, as Dmitry Bezborodov beat Edoardo Bottino 6-4, 6-1 at flight one, Leon Huck defeated Yoan Roussinov 6-1, 7-5 at flight four and Almeida beat Enc 6-2, 6-3 at flight five.
The Royals would rally to within 3-2 with a straight-set win at flight six, and tied the match at flight two as Paolo Bompieri came from a set down to beat Nemanja Subanovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. A straight-set win at flight three would clinch the match for Queens.
The Pioneers will host Coker at 1 p.m. Monday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University of Charlotte claimed a 6-1 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis Saturday afternoon at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.
The 19th-ranked Royals (8-1, 7-1 SAC) earned their third straight victory and snapped a five-match winning streak by the Pioneers (6-3, 3-1 SAC) by winning five out of six singles matches after earning the doubles point.
In doubles, the Pioneers picked up a victory at flight two as Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey defeated Caity Klaassen and Vikotrija Veselinova 6-4, but the Royals won the other two matches to capture the team point.
In singles, the Royals won the first three matches in straight sets to clinch the match. Hansen battled with Sasha Davidzenka at flight three, but lost 10-5 in a third-set tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets 6-0, 6-7 (6-8).
The lone point for the Pioneers came from flight four, where Caitlin McCullough outlasted Klaassen 2-6, 6-3, (10-6) in a tiebreaker.
The Pioneers will host Coker at 1 p.m. Monday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Fall
Newberry College scored six straight goals in a six-minute span of the second half to overcome a two-goal deficit and defeat Tusculum University 15-13 in South Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Juliette Cusano led the Pioneers (1-1, 0-1 SAC) with five goals and Tia Tuininga had three goals and an assist as Tusculum played its first game since Feb. 21 against Southern Wesleyan after completing the SAC Return to Play protocol.
Kate Pipkin started in goal for the Pioneers and played just under 50 minutes, making 10 saves on 21 shots on goal by the Wolves. Taylor Floyd added one save for the Pioneers in her 10-minute stint in goal. The Pioneers will host UVA Wise at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Fall
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Limestone University ran off 10 straight goals from the start of the second quarter into the fourth quarter and defeated Tusculum University 16-5 in South Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse Saturday afternoon at Saints Field.
The 15th-ranked Saints (5-2, 4-2 SAC) outshot the Pioneers (4-3, 1-3 SAC) by a 53-18 margin and won 20 of the 25 faceoffs in the match. Frank Smith led Limestone with four goals and two assists and Chris Erneston added two goals and three assists for the Saints in the win.
Lorenz Brown scored two goals for the Pioneers, with a goal apiece for Sean Dunn, Jordan Daniel and Nate Raymond. Tristan Kirkham dished out a pair of assists as the Pioneers trailed 5-3 after one quarter, then were held without a goal until Brown’s second of the game with 3:22 remaining.
Ross Geiger played all 60 minutes in goal for the Pioneers and made 13 saves.
Tusculum will host Anderson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.