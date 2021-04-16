SUMTER, S.C. — Tusculum University defeated Lincoln Memorial University 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Championship tournament Thursday afternoon at the Palmetto Tennis Center.
The third-seeded Pioneers (15-3) advanced to face second-seeded Queens University of Charlotte in the semifinal round on Friday at noon after winning the doubles point, followed by the first three results in singles to earn the sweep of the sixth-seeded Railsplitters (7-10).
In doubles, the tandem of Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck defeated Fabian Sjokvist and Sebastian Colla 6-1 at flight two, and Manuel Guedes de Almeida teamed with Jacco Mensinga for a 6-2 win at flight three over Luca Pavan and Thomas Turner.
In singles, the Pioneers quickly took a 3-0 lead as Nemanja Subanovic beat Sjokvist 6-3, 6-0 at flight two and Vadzim Raitsou won 6-2, 6-0 over Pavan at flight six. Bezborodov then delivered the clincher with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Iker Moure at flight one.
Tusculum will attempt to avenge a 4-3 loss at Queens in their regular-season meeting on March 20. Friday’s quarterfinal matchup will be the first-ever SAC Championship tournament match between the Pioneers and Royals (14-3), who defeated Carson-Newman 4-0 in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.
The winner of Friday’s match between Tusculum and Queens will face the winner of the other semifinal between top-seeded Wingate and fifth-seeded Anderson for the SAC championship on Saturday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Advance
SUMTER, S.C. — Caitlin McCullough came from a set down to win the clinching singles match and give Tusculum University a 4-3 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne University in the quarterfinal round of the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship tournament Thursday morning at the Palmetto Tennis Center.
McCullough defeated Evelin Menyhart 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 at flight three singles as the sixth-seeded Pioneers (11-7) avenged a 4-3 loss to the Bears (11-4) on Sunday and advanced to Friday’s semifinals against second-seeded Queens University of Charlotte, starting at 9 a.m.
Just as they did in Sunday’s regular-season finale, the Pioneers took the doubles point from the Bears to open the match. Julia Lopez and Paulina Loretz earned a 6-2 win at flight one over Gemma Southwick and Lucy Whelan, while McCullough and Rory Church earned a 6-2 win at flight three over Natalie Lutz and Diana Babinets to clinch the point.
In singles, Tusculum received wins at the top two flights as Lopez beat Southwick 6-2, 7-5 at number one and Emilie Hansen defeated Alicia Wahlberg 6-4, 6-2 at number two. Wins by the Bears in straight sets at flights four, five and six left the match tied 3-3, but McCullough came back to beat Menyhart and send the Pioneers into the semifinals.
Queens (11-3) beat Newberry 4-1 in quarterfinal action on Thursday to move into Friday’s semifinals against the Pioneers. Tusculum and Queens will be meeting for the fifth time in the last season SAC tournaments, with the Pioneers winning in 2014 and 2017 and the Royals winning in 2015 and 2018.
Top-seeded Wingate will play fourth-seeded Carson-Newman in the other semifinal on Friday, after the Bulldogs beat Lincoln Memorial 4-0 and the Eagles shut out Limestone by an identical 4-0 score. Friday’s winners will meet for the SAC championship on Saturday at 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Split
Tusculum capitalized on five Anderson errors to earn a 10-2 win in five innings in game one of a doubleheader, while Anderson had 14 hits in a 10-1 win in the second game.
Tusculum (17-15, 11-9 SAC) will host Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Game 1
Tusculum 10
Anderson 2
Claire Smeltzer went 2-for-2 with three RBI and a walk, while Anna Alloway was a triple shy of the cycle, including a game-ending home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Tusculum’s Emily Sappington (8-6) tossed her 12th complete game of the season. She gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out three. Both Anderson runs were earned.
Game 2
Anderson 10
Tusculum 1
Chloe Freischmidt and Hayley Lazo had the only hits for Tusculum, both of which came in the second inning.