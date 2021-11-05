The Tusculum Pioneers will hit the road one final time this season when they make the short trip over the mountain to face the Mars Hill Lions in a South Atlantic Conference contest at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Pioneers (4-5, 2-4 SAC) nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages, but dropped a 31-28 decision last weekend at Catawba. TU committed four turnovers including three in the opening half as the Pioneers trailed 21-0 early in the first quarter and were behind 31-7 at halftime. TU outscored the Catawba Indians 21-0 in the second half and the defense limited the hosts to 100 yards in the final two quarters.
Mars Hill is tied atop the conference standings. The Lions (7-2, 5-1 SAC) are riding a five-game winning streak including last week’s 49-23 win at Carson-Newman. MHU is tied with Newberry, who they defeated last month in overtime. The Lions are ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Division II Super Region 2 Poll.
THE SERIES
The 38th renewal of the Tusculum/Mars Hill football series will be held this week as the Pioneers travel to their cross-mountain rival in the Battle of Sam’s Gap. Tusculum leads the series 22-13-2.
Since 2000, Tusculum has won 15 of 21 meetings with the Lions. The Pioneers are riding a four-game winning streak against the Lions, including a 58-20 win this past March in the COVID-abbreviated spring campaign.
Twenty of the 35 previous meetings have been decided by seven points or less. Seven of the last nine meetings have been by six points or fewer.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
Tusculum enters this week’s action seventh in the SAC standings as TU will be looking to play the role of spoiler when they take on conference-leader Mars Hill.
If the Pioneers are to post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008, they will have to win out including Saturday’s clash with MHU.
Prior to last week’s loss at Catawba, TU notched back-to-back home wins against UVA Wise (37-21) and Barton (41-17). Tusculum’s other two victories this season came in the opener at St. Augustine’s (58-14) and the SAC lid-lifter against Limestone (24-21). TU’s five losses have all been by a single possession including Chowan (46-38 OT), Newberry (24-19), Wingate (43-35), Lenoir-Rhyne (38-31) and Catawba (31-28).
In what proved to be the deciding factor, Tusculum lost the turnover battle to Catawba, committing four miscues to Catawba’s one. The Indians scored 17 first half points on TU’s three turnovers in the opening 30 minutes.
Tusculum is minus-2 in its turnover margin, falling behind in that category for the first time this year. The TU defense has forced 16 turnovers this year resulting into 69 points including four touchdowns directly scored by the Pioneers, which are the most in the SAC and fifth in the nation.
Tusculum is listed third in the league in total defense allowing 312.1 yard per game, including 184.8 passing yards per contest which are second fewest in the SAC and 38th in NCAA II. The TU defense is also third in the conference averaging 3.00 sacks per game (25th in NCAA II) and fourth in team tackles for loss per game (8.00 – 19th in NCAA II).
Sophomore defensive back Jermaine Witherspoon remains the team leader with 52 tackles including a 31 solo hits to go along with three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions (9th in SAC) and four pass break-ups.
Senior Raynell Killian is second with on the roster with 49 tackles with five for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery, one interception and two pass break-ups. Killian posted a team-best eight tackles in last Saturday’s game at Catawba where he made seven solo stops.
The Tusculum offense continues to be listed among the SAC leaders as the Pioneers are third in 34.6 points per game (32nd in NCAA II) and fourth in total offense with 411.7 yards per game (43rd in NCAA II). TU is posting 255.2 passing yards per game which are third in the SAC and 37th nationally. TU’s 194 first downs are third in the conference and 37th nationally.
Junior receiver Justice Parham has been the top target in the TU aerial assault where he has made 41 receptions (4th in SAC) for 689 yards (3rd in SAC / 44th in NCAA II) and seven touchdowns (2nd in SAC / 38th in NCAA II). He eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard plateau at Tusculum last week at Catawba to become the 22nd Pioneer to achieve the feat. The Valdosta State transfer did it in just 14 games.
TU senior running back Maurice Gomillion is third on the squad with 22 receptions for 198 yards and two TD grabs. Gomillion is second on the roster in rushing with 274 yards on 67 carries including three touchdowns. In last week’s game at Catawba, he recorded a TD rush and a TD catch. He also moved to within 42 yards of becoming the 13th player in school history with 1,000 rushing yards.
Junior Cortney Jackson is TU’s leading rusher with 502 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, which are second in the league and 47th in NCAA II. He is averaging 55.8 rushing yards per game this season including 81.3 ypg in his last four outings.
Graduate student Ivan Corbin has been TU’s starting quarterback for every game this season where he has accounted for 2,003 passing yards (3rd in SAC / 38th in NCAA II) for 14 touchdowns (5th in SAC) and eight interceptions. He has a completion percentage of 51.2 percent and has rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns.
Corbin was replaced at halftime of last week’s game by true freshman quarterback Tre Simmons. Simmons has seen action in seven of nine games this year but saw his most significant playing time at Catawba where he went 16-of-24 for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
FOLLOW THE GAME
The radio call of the game will be available locally on WSMG Radio on 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, as well as online at https://jewel955.com/listenlive. The "Voice of the Pioneers" Brian Stayton and Joe Byrd will describe all the action. The Pioneer Pre-Game Show begins at noon. Stayton is in his 25th season as the broadcast voice of Tusculum University Athletics.
Mars Hill will also provide a video stream of Saturday's contest and those links will be available at www.TusculumPioneers.com and on SAC Live (SAC Digital Network).