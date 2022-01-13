MEMPHIS — The Tusculum University cheerleading squad will be traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Friday through Sunday to compete at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.
UCA & UDA College Spirit Camps have a proven reputation of helping teams at all skill levels develop positive fan behavior and good sportsmanship practices for Game Day, while practicing safe but innovative, crowd-oriented material.
Squad members are traveling as a team to Orlando to perform in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House or The Advent Health Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events. To continue to provide the athletes, fans and spectators with the safest competition experience, Varsity Spirit has made several modifications to responsibly host the championship in alignment with Walt Disney World Resort’s health and safety protocols. For additional information on these protocols, please view Varsity Spirit’s camp and competition experience guidelines.
“I am very proud of the Tusculum University cheer team this year. They were able to set a goal and raise the money needed to attend this prestigious event for the first time in program history,” said Tusculum coach Trea King. “We have a very dedicated and enthusiastic team that is excited to compete and Coach Makyla Wyatt and I are looking forward for many more years of cheer competition.”
The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team Championship was the first of its kind in 1980, created to reward cheerleaders for their work on the sidelines and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN’s longest-running collaborators. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.
The Tusculum team consists of 18 student-athletes representing four U.S. States including Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.