The Tusculum Pioneers football team will host the Chowan Hawks in its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.
It will be the inaugural gridiron encounter between the two programs, which were both victorious last week on the road in their respective season openers.
Tusculum (1-0) amassed over 500 yards offensively and scored two defensive touchdowns en route to a 58-14 dismantling of St. Augustine’s last Saturday. Chowan (1-0) grinded out a 30-24 overtime win at Mars Hill last Thursday night.
Tusculum’s win last week snapped a five-year losing streak in its season-opening game, while extending TU’s winning streak to five in a row dating back to last season. The Pioneers enter this week’s game riding a four-game home winning streak and will be looking for the program’s first 2-0 start since 2013.
LAST WEEK’S GAME
The Pioneers piled up 540 yards of total offense and scored 44 unanswered points to start the game in the opener at St. Augustine’s. TU senior Maurice Gomillion ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense held the Falcons to just 114 total yards.
TU starting quarterback Ivan Corbin passed for 190 yards and a touchdown, while freshman signal caller Tre Simmons passed and ran for a score. Eleven different receivers recorded a reception led by Justice Parham who posted four catches for 98 yards including a 46-yard touchdown. Tusculum rushed for 296 yards on the day as Cortney Jackson added 64 yards and a TD, while Reggie Kellum tallied 60 rushing yards.
Defensively, Raynell Killian led the Pioneers with eight tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack. He also recovered a fumbled lateral in the end zone for a touchdown. Delonte Jones added five tackles, while Quaheim Glasgow totaled four tackles and returned a fumble for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Tusculum defense also did not allow a third-down conversion in 13 tries by the Falcons while the Pioneer offense converted 30 first downs.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
Tusculum coach Jerry Odom, who is in his sixth season at the helm of the Pioneer program, returns 49 lettermen from the spring including 15 starters from TU’s 4-1 team that captured the South Atlantic Conference Championship.
Eight starters are back from a defensive unit that was near the top of the league in scoring defense and total defense. The Pioneers allowed 17.6 points per game which was second in the SAC and 10th in the nation, while also limiting foes to 311.2 total yards per game (2nd in SAC / 17th in NCAA II) including a conference-best 84.0 rushing yards allowed per game (7th in NCAA II).
Offensively, the Pioneers led the country last spring with 394.2 passing yards per game, while generating a 37.6 points per contest (2nd in SAC / 12th in NCAA II). Overall, TU generated 533.4 yards offensively which was the second-most in the land.
Corbin, a Georgia Southern transfer and former Limestone quarterback out of Warner Robins, Ga., is again slated to get the start under center. He has logged 18 games of experience including 16 starts at QB. He passed for 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns in his rookie season at Limestone and followed with 1,143 yards and 10 TD passes to go along with five scoring runs in his sophomore year with the Saints.
Gomillion anchors the offensive backfield at running back. In his 23-game career at Tusculum, he has rushed for 785 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also accounted for 19 career catches for 244 yards and a TD. Last spring, he played in all five games where he rushed for four touchdowns as he totaled 164 yards on 41 carries. He enters this week’s home opener having scored a TD in his last five outings.
Junior Cortney Jackson (Abbeville, S.C.) joins Gomillion at running back as the Coffeyville Community College transfer rushed for 255 yards and four touchdowns last spring. Jackson had eight carries for 64 yards and a TD. Also seeing action at running back last spring were Alvin Barriner (Sebastian, Fla.) and Gerard Hearst (Lincolnton, Ga.). Both recorded carries last Saturday in the season-opener.
Greeneville native Eli Shepherd will handle the extra point and field goal kicking for Tusculum once again. He has been TU’s starting kicker the last two seasons where he has accounted for 71 points (8th in TU history) and has connected on 91.7 percent of his extra points (4th in TU history) and has gone 9-of-15 on field goals. Last spring, he went 24-of-25 on extra points and his 24 points had him tied for second on the team in scoring.
SCOUTING CHOWAN
The Chowan Hawks saw their first gridiron action in two years last week and came away with an impressive 30-24 overtime win at Mars Hill. Head coach Mark Hall served as the interim coach for the final four games of the 2019 campaign. He has been on the Chowan staff for the past decade.
The 2019 team went 3-7 overall, but went 2-2 with Coach Hall at the helm. Senior Bryce Witt is slated to get the start at quarterback for the Hawks. He is the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (6815), passing touchdowns (70) and completions (507). He earned All-CIAA second team accolades in 2019 for the Hawks.
Last week against MHU, Witt went 17-of-28 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was also sacked four times in the game for a loss of minus-23 yards. Witt completed passes to eight different receivers as Laurence King had six catches for 77 yards and touchdown. Imeek Watkins tallied four grabs for 81 yards and Miles Fairley contributed two catches for 50 yards.
Redshirt freshman Jaylon Boyd was the top rusher for the Hawks last week against Mars Hill as he posted 20 carries for 70 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a one-yard plunge for the game-winner in overtime.
Junior linebacker Jalen Burton leads the CU defense as he posted 10 tackles last week with a sack. Defensive end Gilberto Ortiz and linebacker Basilio Fernandez had nine tackles apiece.
PATRIOTS DAY
Tusculum will be commemorating Patriots Day as Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on our country, while also remembering those who died and those who stepped forward and demonstrated the heroism and courage of our nation.
All military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders will be admitted free to Saturday's game with their valid ID.
FOLLOW THE GAME
Fans can watch the action on-line at www.TusculumPioneers.com on the Pioneer Sports Network and the SAC Digital Network. The radio call of the game will also be available locally on WSMG Radio on 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, as well as online at https://jewel955.com/listenlive.
The “Voice of the Pioneers” Brian Stayton and Joe Byrd will describe all the action for both the radio and video broadcasts. Stayton is in his 25th season as the broadcast voice of Tusculum University Athletics.
TIME CHANGE
Tusculum has announced a time-change for next Saturday’s (Sep. 18) South Atlantic Conference opener with Limestone University. The new kickoff time will be 3 p.m. Next weekend will be TU’s “Black Out” game as fans are asked to wear their Tusculum Black.