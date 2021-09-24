A battle to remain atop the South Atlantic Conference standings will take place Saturday afternoon as the Tusculum Pioneers and the Newberry Wolves clash for the 24th time on the football gridiron. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. from the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field.
Both teams come into the game with 2-1 records and are coming off victories in their respective SAC openers last weekend. Tusculum scored 18 points in a four-minute span to open the second half to rally to a 24-21 home win over Limestone. The Wolves posted a 28-21 upset over fifth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne last Saturday night in Newberry to reclaim the Bishops’ Trophy.
Tusculum begins a key stretch of its 2021 schedule this weekend. Following Saturday’s home tilt with the Wolves, Tusculum will be on the road the next two weeks as they take on 13th-ranked Wingate next weekend, followed by a SAC Championship game rematch with No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 10. TU’s next three opponents combined to go 10-4 during the COVID-shortened spring season.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
Tusculum will be closing out its three-game homestand.
The Pioneers continue to boast the top scoring offense in the league averaging 40 points per contest which is listed 17th in NCAA Division II. TU is averaging 397.0 yards offensively (3rd SAC) and boasts one of the most balanced attacks in the country. TU is averaging 190.3 rushing yards per game (3rd in SAC / 35th in NCAA II), while posting 206.7 passing yards per contest. (6th in SAC).
The Pioneers continue to be solid defensively, allowing 27 points per game and have forced a SAC-best seven turnovers resulting into 32 points. TU leads the nation with four defensive touchdowns, including three scoop-and-scores and one pick-six. The four defensive scores are tied for the most in school history (2003, 2004, 2017, 2021).
TU also leads the conference in defensive interceptions (4 — 14th in NCAA II), first down offense (67 — 23rd in NCAA II) and fewest tackles for loss allowed (5.33 tpg — 46th in NCAA II).
Ivan Corbin is slated to get the start at quarterback for the Pioneers this weekend. The Warner Robins, Georgia graduate student has gone 45-of-86 for 583 passing yards and four touchdowns and has ran for 127 yards on 33 carries and a TD.
Corbin’s top targets have been receivers Tyler Ajiero and Justice Parham. Ajiero leads the team with his 13 receptions (7th in SAC) for 130 yards. Parham is tops on the TU roster with 232 receiving yards (4th in SAC) with three touchdowns (2nd in SAC / 28th in NCAA II). Last week, he accounted for three catches for 56 yards including a 32-yard TD.
Senior running back Maurice Gomillion is averaging 49 yards per game including 5.4 yards per carry. He has scored two touchdowns and is 169 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000-rushing yard mark for his Tusculum career. Gomillion ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in TU’s 58-14 season-opening win at St. Augustine’s.
Corbin is the team’s No. 2 rusher while freshman Reggie Kellum has posted 118 yards on 17 carries, while averaging 6.9 yards per rush.
Junior defensive end Nelson Louis leads the Tusculum defense with a SAC-best four sacks (1.33 spg — 13th in NCAA II). The 2018 SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year is tied for the team-lead with 14 tackles and forced a fumble in the season-opener which resulted into a return for a score.
Linebacker Jahaud Russ has also made 14 tackles this season including a team-best 12 solo hits. He has made three stops behind the line of scrimmage with two quarterback hurries and his 49-yard fumble return for a TD last week against Limestone.
Tusculum’s top scorer this year has been sophomore kicker Eli Shepherd. He has amassed 23 points, going 11-of-12 on extra points and 4-of-5 on field goals. His 96 career kicking points moves him into sixth place in school history.
SCOUTING NEWBERRY
Newberry coach Todd Knight is in his 13th season on the sidelines with the Wolves. A win this week at Tusculum would make him the winningest coach in Newberry history giving him his 73rd career victory, surpassing Harvey Kirkland who notched 72 wins from 1952-1967.
Mario Anderson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 28-21 win over No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne at Setzler Field. The Wolves amassed 441 yards against the Bears as Newberry claimed the Bishops’ Trophy for the first time in four years. It was also the Wolves’ first win over ranked opponent since beating No. 24 Carson-Newman in 2014.
Newberry leads the SAC in completion percentage (.690 – 7th in NCAA II), passing yards per completion (14.82 ypc – 27th in NCAA II), tackles for loss allowed (5.33 tpg – 46th in NCAA II), team passing efficiency (170.71 – 11th in NCAA II), blocked kicks (2 – 9th in NCAA II) and fourth-down offense (1.000 – 1st in NCAA II).
Leading the Wolves’ offense is redshirt senior quarterback Dre Harris. Harris has gone a sizzling 38-of-55 for 565 yards (5th in SAC) with four touchdowns (5th in SAC) and two interceptions.
Anderson enters this week’s game as the conference’ top rusher with 371 yards (8th in NCAA II) and averaging 123.7 yards per contest (2nd in SAC – 10th in NCAA II). His three rushing touchdowns are the most in the league (27th in NCAA II), while his 6.9 yards per carry average is second in the SAC and 13th nationally.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for Tusculum home football games are $15. Ages 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets go on sale at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and are available at both the north main entrance and the south visitors’ entrance.
Tusculum is conducting a canned food drive at Saturday’s game. Fans donating three (3) non-perishable food items will be admitted free to the TU/Newberry game with donations going to benefit those in need in the area.