ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced Lenoir-Rhyne University and Tusculum University will play for the SAC football championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Moretz Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.
The SAC Championship was originally set for April 17 but with each team having an opening in their respective schedules, both programs and the league office mutually agreed to move the game to this Saturday.
Tusculum (3-1) was set to host Carson-Newman Saturday and the Bears (3-0) were slated to host Catawba, but both opponents canceled the remainder of their spring seasons which opened up this Saturday on both teams’ schedules.
Tusculum went 2-0 to earn first place in the SAC Mountain Division, while Lenoir-Rhyne went 3-0 to take the top spot in the SAC Piedmont Division.
Tusculum will be permitted a pass list of two guests per player for tickets to the game. Lenoir-Rhyne’s attendance will still be limited to its students, faculty and staff, player pass list and Bears Club season ticket holders.
The game will be streamed by Lenoir-Rhyne and will be available at: https://lrbears.com/watch starting at 2:15 p.m.
The Pioneer Sports Network will also be broadcasting the game on WSMG Radio at 95.5 FM and 1450 AM. The TU radio broadcast will be available on-line at: https://jewel955.com/listenlive
Following the game, the winning team will be presented with the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference championship trophy.