The Tusculum Pioneers will be on the road again Saturday when the Sons of Davy Crockett travel to Hickory, N.C., to take on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears at Moretz Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Saturday’s contest will be a rematch of last spring’s South Atlantic Conference championship game where Tusculum claimed its third SAC title and fourth conference crown overall with a 28-23 win over the Bears in Hickory. For Tusculum, it snapped an eight-game losing streak to Lenoir-Rhyne and it was the Pioneers’ first win “Between the Bricks” since 2008.
Tusculum (2-3, 1-2 SAC) is coming off a tough 43-35 road loss at 10th-ranked Wingate last weekend. The Pioneers were poised to pull off the upset, but TU’s game-winning scoring drive came up short with a last second interception which was returned for a Wingate on the game’s final play.
Lenoir-Rhyne (2-2, 1-2 SAC) suffered its second league loss of the season as the Bears were upended 35-28 at UVA Wise last Saturday.
The two teams who played for a conference title six months ago, are locked in a tie for sixth place in the league standings and are scrambling to get back into the SAC title discussion.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
The Pioneers continue to have the SAC’s top scoring offense which is churning out 38.4 points per game (31st in NCAA II).
Tusculum is tied for the NCAA Division II lead with its four defensive touchdowns this year. The TU defense has forced nine turnovers (3rd in SAC / 42nd in NCAA II) this season which have resulted into 46 points including a pair of TDs last week at Wingate.
The Pioneers lead the conference in pass defense (174.4 ypg - 31st in NCAA II), passing yards per completion (14.66 ypc - 33rd in NCAA II) and tackles for loss allowed (4.80 tpg - 33rd in NCAA II). TU is also second in the SAC in fumble recoveries (5 - 29th in NCAA II), team kickoff return average (26.65 ypr - 12th in NCAA II), defensive interceptions (4), fewest sacks allowed (1.20 spg - 28th in NCAA II) and total defense (303.6 ypg - 37th in NCAA II).
Tusculum is second in the league in first down offense (82 – 47th in NCAA II), defensive interceptions (4 – 36th in NCAA II), passing defense (195.5 ypg – 29th in NCAA II), tackles for loss allowed (4.75 tpg – 31st in NCAA II), team tackles for loss (8.5 tpg – 26th in NCAA II) and total defense (273.0 ypg – 17th in NCAA II).
Quarterback Ivan Corbin is leading the charge after posting one of his best games in a TU uniform. On Saturday, he passed for 286 yards and touchdown and added 53 rushing yards and a TD on 13 carries. Corbin is averaging 210.4 passing yards per game (5th in SAC), including 14.82 yards per completion which is tops in the league and 22nd in the country. He has passed for 1,052 yards (3rd in SAC) for six touchdowns (6th in SAC) and is also the team’s top rusher tallying 41.2 yards per game including two rushing scores. He also has a pair of two-point conversions to his credit.
Including his first two seasons at Limestone (2016, 2017), Corbin has passed for 3,459 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He has also rushed for eight touchdowns in his collegiate career.
His top target has been junior wide receiver Justice Parham. The Valdosta State transfer leads the Pioneers in receptions (21 – 8th in SAC), receiving yards (408 – 3rd in SAC / 44th in NCAA II) and TD catches (4 – 3rd in SAC / 44th in NCAA II). He is also averaging 81.6 receiving yards per game (4th in SAC). He has hauled in a TD catch in six of his last seven games dating back to last season and has a TD grab in eight of his 10 career outings with the Pioneers. His 18.83 yards per reception average is the third-best in school history.
Sophomore Tyler Ajiero is second on the roster with 14 receptions for 191 yards while Derrick Wright is third with 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Cortney Jackson is the team’s second-leading rusher with 177 yards on 38 carries and a team-leading three touchdown rushes (3rd in SAC) while Reggie Kellum is third in rushing (169 yards – 33.8 ypg).
Defensively, 15 Tusculum players have recorded double-digit tackles led by the trio of Jahaud Russ, Jermaine Witherspoon and Ty’Korian Brown, who have each tallied 26 stops apiece.
FOLLOW THE GAME
The radio call of the game will be available locally on WSMG Radio on 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, as well as online at https://jewel955.com/listenlive. The "Voice of the Pioneers" Brian Stayton and Joe Byrd will describe all the action. The Pioneer Pre-Game Show begins at noon.
Lenoir-Rhyne University will also provide a video stream of Saturday's contest and those links will be available at www.TusculumPioneers.com.