For only the second time this season, the Tusculum University football team will be on the road as the Pioneers take on 10th-ranked Wingate University Saturday at Irwin Belk Stadium in a South Atlantic Conference clash. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Tusculum (2-2, 1-1 SAC) and Wingate (3-0, 1-0 SAC) will square off on the gridiron for the 25th time as the Pioneers will be looking to rebound from last week’s 24-19 home loss to Newberry College. TU trailed 14-0 at halftime and 24-6 with almost three minutes left as the Pioneers made a furious rally scoring 13 points in a span of 86 seconds and were an off-side kick recovery away from making things interesting.
Wingate had last Saturday’s home game with Catawba College canceled due to COVID protocols involving the Catawba Indians.
The Pioneers will be looking to extend one streak while ending some others. Tusculum is riding a four-game road winning streak dating back to last season, a first since TU won four straight away contests during the 2002 campaign. Meanwhile, TU will be looking for its first win over a nationally ranked opponent since upsetting then No. 12 Wingate in the 2017 season finale. TU also hasn’t won a road game against a ranked foe in 15 tries with the last coming in 2001 with a 34-27 win over preseason No. 9 Morehead State.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
The Pioneers continue a tough stretch of its 2021 schedule as the hit the road for the next two weeks against nationally-ranked teams.
Tusculum continues to have the SAC’s top scoring offense which averages 34.8 points per game (33rd in NCAA II), while Wingate will counter with one of the country’s top scoring defenses (10.3 ppg – 1st in SAC / 8th in NCAA II).
Tusculum is tied for the DII-lead with its four defensive touchdowns, but had its three-game streak with a defensive score end last week against Newberry. In fact, the defense, which has forced seven turnovers this season, failed to cause a miscue last week for the first time this season.
Tusculum is second in the league in first down offense (82 – 47th in NCAA II), defensive interceptions (4 – 36th in NCAA II), passing defense (195.5 ypg – 29th in NCAA II), tackles for loss allowed (4.75 tpg – 31st in NCAA II), team tackles for loss (8.5 tpg – 26th in NCAA II) and total defense (273.0 ypg – 17th in NCAA II).
Senior quarterback Ivan Corbin has earned the start under center in every game this year where he has passed for 766 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed for 153 yards and a TD, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He eclipsed a personal milestone last week with 3,000 passing yards for his career. Including his two seasons at Limestone University (2016, 2017), Corbin has passed for 3,173 yards and 27 touchdowns in his collegiate career.
This year, Corbin leads the conference averaging 13.68 yards per completion (49th in NCAA II). He has also scored on a pair of two-conversion rushes.
His top target has been junior wide receiver Justice Parham. The Valdosta State transfer leads the Pioneers in receptions (14 – 9th in SAC), receiving yards (314 – 3rd in SAC) and TD catches (4 – 1st in SAC / 25th in NCAA II). He is also averaging 78.5 receiving yards per game (4th in SAC). He has hauled in a TD catch in six straight games dating back to last season and has a TD grab in eight of his nine career outings with the Pioneers.
Parham has accounted for a team-best seven “explosive” plays (20-plus yards this season, including six receiving and one passing, with five of them resulting in touchdowns.
Cortney Jackson and Reggie Kellum are tied for the team-lead in rushing yards (161 – 40.2 ypg – T7th in SAC). Jackson has rushed for a pair of scores, while Kellum is looking for his first Tusculum touchdown.
Senior Maurice Gomillion earned the start at running back in the first three games of the season, but missed last week’s game due to injury. Gomillion has rushed for 153 yards on 44 attempts this year and is closing in on a personal milestone, needing 169 yards to become the 13th player in program history with 1,000 rushing yards in his career.
The offensive line, which has allowed four sacks in its first four games, includes tackles Andrew Theobald and Rick Jeantihomme, guards Ben Shellenback and Mike Peppin, and anchored by two-year starting center Thomas Mahoney. The TU offensive front has helped the TU rushing attack average 172 yards per game (4th in SAC / 49th in NCAA II).
Linebacker Jahaud Russ leads the Tusculum defense with 21 total tackles, including a team-best 15 solo hits. He has posted four tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and returned a fumble for a 49-yard touchdown in the SAC-opener against Limestone.
The trio of Kahmari Lovett, Raynell Killian and Nelson Louis are tied for second on the team with 16 tackles apiece.
Louis, a junior defensive end and the 2018 SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year, is second on the roster with five tackles for loss including a team-best four sacks (3rd in SAC / 26th in NCAA II). Louis also forced a fumble which resulted in a defensive touchdown in the season-opener at St. Augustine’s.
Greeneville sophomore Eli Shepherd will handle the placekicking duties for the Pioneers. He is tied for the team-lead with his 24 points going 4-of-6 on field goals and 12-of-14 on his extra point tries.
SCOUTING WINGATE
The Wingate Bulldogs are motoring along and have climbed into the national top-10 in both the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and the D2Football.com Poll.
Coach Joe Reich, who is in his 21st season with the Bulldogs, has a solid corps of returners from a 2019 squad that advanced to the NCAA II Playoffs. Wingate went 2-2 this past spring with losses to Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry in the SAC Piedmont Division during the COVID shortened season.
The Bulldogs boast a balanced attack with a veteran leadership in the offensive backfield and a stifling defense which ranks atop the SAC in 14 categories including a Division II leading red zone defense (.000) and fourth down offense (1.000).
Junior quarterback Shaw Crocker leads the Wingate offense where he leads the conference in completion percentage (.679 – 8th in NCAA II) and passing efficiency (158.0 – 23rd in NCAA II). Crocker is averaging 237.7 passing yards per game (4th in SAC) with six touchdowns (4th in SAC). He is also posting 248.3 yards of total offense per game (3rd in SAC) and averaging 12.0 points responsible for per game (4th in SAC).
Junior running back Nijere Peoples leads the Wingate ground game with 82.3 yards per game (5th in SAC) with three rushing touchdowns (3rd in SAC). Peoples is also averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
Sophomore receiver Trevor Grant leads the team with 12 receptions for 164 yards, while junior tight end Ryder Martin has made 10 catches for 157 yards and a TD.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Jaquan Edwards leads the Bulldogs with 19 tackles including two for loss, two pass break-ups and a sack.
FOLLOW THE GAME
The radio call of the game will be available locally on WSMG Radio on 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, as well as online at https://jewel955.com/listenlive. The "Voice of the Pioneers" Brian Stayton and Joe Byrd will describe all the action. The Pioneer Pre-Game Show begins at 5 p.m.
Wingate University will also provide a video stream of Saturday’s contest and those links will be available at www.TusculumPioneers.com