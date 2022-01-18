BRISTOL — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team climbed three spots and is ranked sixth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers (11-4, 11-2 South Atlantic Conference) received 23 total points and are one of four conference teams listed in the poll.
UNC Pembroke also jumped two spots and is the new No. 1 team in the region as the Braves received 56 points including three first place nods. Lincoln Memorial, who knocked off previous region No. 1 Queens on Saturday, is listed second with 55 points and two first place votes. Queens dropped to third with 49 points and a one first place vote. Flagler is fourth with 42 points, followed by Augusta (38), Tusculum, Wingate (22), Georgia College (13), USC Aiken (11) and Lees-McRae (10).
The Pioneers are tied for first place in the SAC standings and are riding a six-game winning streak. Tusculum returns to action on Wednesday when they host nationally-ranked Queens at 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena. TU defeated the Royals 81-74 last month in Charlotte in the season’s first meeting.