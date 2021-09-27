The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team is on a remarkable start to the 2021 season, having won its 10th straight match.
The Pioneers are 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the South Atlantic Conference standings for the first time in program history after defeating Lincoln Memorial 25-10, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20 on Saturday.
Since Tusculum joined the NCAA in 1998-99, the 10-1 start is the best in that span, tying the 1995 and 1996 teams. The current winning streak of 10 had only been done twice before and once in the NCAA-era (1996 and 2010).
LMU falls to 2-8, 1-4.
Raeley Matthews and Emiah Burrowes landed a match-high 12 kills to head up the Pioneers’ scoring column. Both Bailey Parker and Carli Pigza tied with eight kills apiece, while the former fired on a .429 clip. Elise Carmichael (25) and Catherine Clingan (15) split the setting duties to collect 40-of-44 assists for TU. Matthews and Carmichael landed three aces, just ahead of a pair by Carly Sosnowski and Clingan. Defensively, Sosnowski notched a match-best 22 digs as Matthews finished with a double-double, adding 12 scoops to the cause. Parker and Matthews were involved in two of the three Tusculum blocks, collecting two assists.
Tusculum travels to Lenoir-Rhyne on Friday for a matchup of the SAC’s top two teams.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Tusculum 3, Coker 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Three second-half goals propelled Tusculum University to a South Atlantic Conference win over Coker University on Saturday.
Bailey Bylotas, Myah Giordullo and Yvette Raaijen scored for the Pioneers (2-5-0, 2-1-0 SAC) in the second half, helping Tusculum overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn its second straight victory. The Cobras (0-2-2, 0-2-0 SAC) dropped their 31st straight SAC match after taking an early lead on a goal from Catrionna Manning.
Tusculum outshot Coker 19-6 in the match, including an 11-2 edge in the second half. Emma Harriman earned the win by making one save for the Pioneers, while Sarah Swaim had six saves for Coker.
The Pioneers finished with a 9-3 edge in corner kicks over the Cobras, including 6-2 in the second half. Tusculum was whistled for eight fouls to five for Coker.
The Pioneers visit Carson-Newman at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S SOCCER Coker 3, Tusculum 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Fourth-ranked Coker University defeated Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday.
The Cobras (7-0-0, 2-0-0 SAC) scored all three of their goals in a span of 21 1/2 minutes in the second half, while holding the Pioneers (1-4-1, 0-2-1 SAC) without a shot on goal until Ignacio Alconchel tallied his fifth of the season for Tusculum with 2:28 left.
Coker outshot Tusculum 21-10 in the match, including a 16-6 margin in the second half. Che Richards, Gustavo Palmieri and Jacques Fokam-Sandeu scored the goals for the Cobras, who went up 3-0 before Alconchel spoiled the shutout bid in the final three minutes.
The Pioneers play at Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.