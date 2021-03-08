Tournament Most Valuable Player Maddie Sutton scored 11 of her game-high 27 points in the final six minutes as Tusculum University defended its South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball championship with a 59-47 victory over Lincoln Memorial University on Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
The second-seeded Pioneers (18-3) rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit, then squandered a 10-point third-quarter lead before outscoring the eighth-seeded Railsplitters (11-11) 20-6 down the stretch to win their second straight SAC championship and fourth overall.
Tusculum also clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament and will be the No. 4 seed in the Southeast Regional in Jefferson City. The Pioneers will play fifth-seeded Tuskegee (12-1) in a first-round game on Friday at Holt Fieldhouse on the campus of Carson-Newman University.
The winner of the first meeting between the Pioneers and the Golden Tigers will face top-seeded Belmont Abbey (22-2) in the semifinals on Saturday.
Tusculum received a second consecutive automatic bid to the tournament and earned its seventh NCAA tournament selection since joining Division II in 1999. The Pioneers will be playing their first tournament game since 2012 after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other first-round game on Friday at Carson-Newman will pit third-seeded host Carson-Newman (15-3) against fellow SAC member and sixth seed Catawba (10-3), with the winner facing second-seeded Barton (12-2) in the other semifinal on Saturday.
In Tusculum’s championship win on Sunday, Sutton shot 9-for-17 from the field and 8-for-9 from the foul line and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to register her NCAA Division II-leading 19th double-double of the season and her 15th in a row. In three SAC tournament games, Sutton averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds per game while shooting 80 percent (24-for-30) at the foul line.
Jordan Maney scored 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting to lead the Railsplitters, who were bidding to become the lowest seed to win the SAC tournament title, but was held to two points in the second half. Mikayla Kuehne added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench before fouling out in the final minute as LMU shot 33.3 percent (6-for-18) in the second half and 39.5 percent (17-for-43) for the game.
Tusculum trailed 26-17 midway through the second quarter, then outscored the Railsplitters 22-3 over the next 13 minutes to take a 39-29 lead late in the third quarter. LMU responded with an 11-0 run to go ahead 40-39 on a basket by Kuehne with 6:35 left, but Tusculum ran off 12 in a row including 3-pointers from Mya Belton and Jalia Arnwine on the same possession to go up 51-40 with 3:41 left. The Pioneers closed out the game going 5-for-6 from the foul line in the final 90 seconds.
Brianna Dixon narrowly missed a double-double for the Pioneers as she had 11 points and a season high-tying nine rebounds. Belton hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, Arnwine had eight points and Marta Rodrigues finished with four points to go along with five rebounds and four assists against just one turnover, while playing all 40 minutes for the sixth straight game.
Sutton gave the Pioneers the lead for good at 41-40 on a layup with 5:37 to go.
Tusculum turned the ball over just 11 times and allowed just five points off those miscues. LMU had 16 turnovers, which led to 17 points for the Pioneers.
Tusculum outrebounded LMU 36-29 and gave up just two offensive rebounds to the Railsplitters.
Joining Sutton on the All-Tournament team were Arnwine and Rodrigues from Tusculum, Maney and Proffitt from Lincoln Memorial, Janiya Downs from Catawba and Britney Bailey from Anderson.