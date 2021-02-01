LEXINGTON, Va. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams concluded competition Saturday at the VMI Winter Relays, held at the Corps Physical Training Facility.
The Pioneers are scheduled to return to action on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 5-6 at the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational at the ETSU Athletics Center in Johnson City.
MEN’S RECAP
Senior Widchard Guervil finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 21.92 seconds, short of the Division II provisional time of 21.63 seconds but still 12th-fastest in the country this season. Sophomore Jontavus Walker took ninth place in 22.75 seconds. In the 60 dash finals, junior Gerard Hearst took fourth place in 7.04 seconds and sophomore Giovanni Purser was eighth in 7.17 seconds. Senior Althiery Leontes was fourth in the 60 hurdles with a career-best time of 8.57 seconds.
Sophomore Antonio Aparicio broke his own school record in the 800 meters and finished third overall in a field of 21 runners with a time of 1:55.94. Senior Kyle Stanley also set a school record in the 500 meters with a sixth-place finish of 1:10.72. Sophomore Caleb Archer set a career best in the 3000 meters, placing sixth overall in 9:08.47 with junior Kyler Hodges in ninth at 9:13.18.
In the long jump, freshman Javell Brown recorded the sixth-best mark in program history at 6.49 meters (21 feet, 3 1/2 inches) for eighth place, with freshman Javon Brown at 5.99 meters (19 feet, 8 inches) for 11th in the meet and the 10th-best mark in school history. Sophomore Alex Higgins earned seventh place in the shot put with a throw of 13.13 meters (43 feet, 1 inch), the sixth-best in program history, while senior Zach Lane was 11th at 12.32 meters (40 feet, 5 inches).
WOMEN’S RECAP
Junior Destini Wilson tied her own school record in the long jump with a mark of 5.30 meters (17 feet, 4 3/4 inches), finishing third overall in the event. Junior Brianna Oats was sixth at 4.84 meters (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and junior Shanee Angol took seventh at 4.76 meters (15 feet, 7 1/2 inches).
Oats earned a sixth-place finish in the 60 dash finals (8.27 seconds) and took third in the 60 hurdles (9.66 seconds). Senior Kenisha Stubbs was second in the 60 hurdles at 9.57 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in program history. In the 200 meters, freshman Justice Wade was second in 26.42 seconds, good for seventh on the program’s performance list.
Junior Earthaiza Watkins finished fourth in the 500 meters at 1:24.72, the second-best time in program history, and freshman Emily Coddingto improved a second on her time in the mile as she crossed the line in 5:26.66 to take eighth overall. Freshman Judy Chellah was ninth in the mile at 5:40.72.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Stubbs, Chellah, Wade and Coddington took third place in 4:20.30, which is eighth on the program’s performance list.
MEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Finish 9th
ERLANGER, Ky. — Playing in its inaugural event, the Tusculum University men’s bowling team posted a ninth place finish at the Thomas More Classic. The Pioneers finished the one-day event with a pin total of 6,726 in the 10-team tournament.
Tusculum totaled 4,382 pins in its five team games and followed with 2,344 pins in its 12 Baker matches.
TU junior Justin Byrd (Huntsville, Ala.) was the top bowler for the Pioneers as he finished 23rd individually in the tournament with his 959 pins (191.8 avg) in his five games including a 234 in his final team game.
Freshman Bryan McLeod (Erwin, N.C.) was second on the team and 30th overall with his 929 pins in his five games for a 185.8 average. McLeod posted two 200-pin games including a high of 209.
Junior Tyler Moore (Lebanon, Tenn.) was third for the Pioneers and 52nd overall with an 814 total (162.8 avg) which included a Sunday-best 188. Freshman Brandon Wolfe (Cherokee, N.C.) bowled in four games and totaled 667 (166.8 avg) including a high of 190. Freshman Kevin Taulbee (Lebanon, Ohio) was next with 563 pins in his three games (187.7 avg) which included a 223, the second highest game for the Pioneers.
Freshman Jared Vermillion (Kingsport, Tenn.) finished 81st with a 314 total for two games (157 avg) and junior Toney Franklin (Mosheim, Tenn.) rounded out the TU scoring with 136 in his one outing (90th).
Lindenwood won the team title with its 7987 total. Pikeville finished runner-up with 7472, followed by host Thomas More (7288), Campbellsville (7235), Midway (7213), Lincoln Memorial (7093), Wright State (6914), Northern Kentucky (6867), Tusculum (6726) and Kentucky Wesleyan (6640).
Tusculum returns to action Feb. 13-14 as they travel to Harrogate, Tenn. For the LMU Collegiate Challenge.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Crusaders Sweep Pioneers
The Tusculum men’s volleyball team saw familiar faces, but were swept 25-13, 26-24, 25-19 by the visiting Belmont Abbey Crusaders on Saturday night inside Pioneer Arena.
Belmont Abbey (3-0) got 10 kills from both Andrew Kohut and TU transfer Matteo Miselli to head up the attack. Riley Mulkey efficiently knocked down five attacks in six attempts for a .833 hitting percentage. Brennan Davis dished out 29 of the team’s 31 assists, while Kohut landed three service aces. Defensively, libero Matthew Maxwell scooped up a team-high six digs. At the net, Kohut is credited with a solo block and the duo of Miselli and William Morris combined for the remaining denial.
Colby Landry’s career-high nine kills paced the Pioneers (0-3), followed closely by Dane Loup tying his collegiate-best seven. The latter fired on an impressive .462 clip, while Landry also reached .400. Lucas Blanco tied his season-high 28 assists and led Tusculum with a pair of aces. Freshman standout Taylor Phillips finished with a match-high seven digs, over half of the Pioneers’ 13. In his season debut, Shaphar Grant was solid defensively with three total blocks (two solo, one assist).
Tusculum will host Lincoln Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its Independent Volleyball Association opener.