GRAY — The West Greene Lady Buffs have shooters who can hit beyond the arc.
But West Greene coach Betsy Shaw says the Lady Buffs looked to shoot 3-pointers way too much in a 41-28 loss to Happy Valley in the semifinals of the District 1-2A tournament at Daniel Boone High School.
“We didn’t have a very good night offensively, scoring 28 points. Just a really bad offensive night,” Shaw said. “We didn’t finish well around the rim and that was one of the things we needed to do to win.
“We were looking more for 3-pointers than 2-pointers, and we didn’t finish when we got (chances at 2-pointers).”
West Greene shot just 27 percent (10-of-37) from the floor. The Lady Buffs were 6-of-21 beyond the arc and 4-of-16 inside the arc.
The Lady Buffs didn’t help themselves at the free throw line, either. They didn’t get to the stripe until the fourth quarter and hit just two of five in the period.
Happy Valley shot 34 percent (13-of-38) from the floor. And while the Lady Warriors didn’t shoot particularly well from the free throw line, they hit 12 of 23 to give them 10 more points at the stripe than West Greene.
Happy Valley pressed West Greene much of the game and took advantage of 22 turnovers by the Lady Buffs. The Lady Warriors turned the ball over just nine times.
“I thought we were prepared for the press, but apparently not,” Shaw said.
Happy Valley never trailed, jumping to a 9-0 lead on two layups and a putback from Scarlett Zeoli, and a layup and a free throw from Marcida Moore.
Abbey Cox and Maddie Bryant each it a 3-pointer for West Greene over the final three minutes of the first quarter to close the gap to 11-6.
A jumper in the lane from Tayli Rader midway through the second quarter pulled West Greene within 11-8, but Happy Valley’s Kenzie Ramey dropped in two 3s and Kadie Bailey hit another as the Lady Warriors built a 20-11 lead at the half.
West Greene trailed 26-16 at the end of three quarters but pulled within 26-21 when Bryant hit a free throw and a 3 and Rader sank a free throw in a 5-0 run to start the fourth.
That’s as close as the Lady Buffs got, though, as they committed seven turnovers in the fourth and Happy Valley went on a 9-3 run to make it 35-24 with 1:47 to play.
Bryant and Rader each scored seven points to lead West Greene. Morgan Brown finished with six points, Megan Daniels had five and Cox had three.
Happy Valley got 14 points from Ramey. Holly Moore, Marcida Moore and Zeoli each finished with eight.
West Greene, now 14-14, will play Chuckey-Doak in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Monday. Happy Valley (11-16) will play South Greene in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Both games will be at Daniel Boone.
West Greene defeated Chuckey-Doak three times during the regular season, while South Greene defeated Happy Valley twice during the regular season.
“It’s going to be really hard to beat a team four times,” Shaw said. “We’ve got to watch film and practice this weekend and get ready for Monday.”