MURFREESBORO — Same opponent. Same result. One major difference aside from the 77-48 margin of victory — no COVID restrictions this year.
Greeneville took the walk of champions through a packed contingent of Greene Devil faithful after dismantling Jackson South Side on Saturday. One fan even held up a sign indicating Greeneville would’ve had a three-peat if COVID hadn’t canceled the 2020 TSSAA state tournament.
He might have had a point, given how Greeneville has done in the two years since. And Greene Devils coach Brad Woolsey tried his best to soak in every moment leading up to the final game for Greeneville’s most successful senior class.
“Thinking about the fact this is my last ride out (Saturday), I wasn’t thinking about the game as much as I was thinking about that,” the coach said. “Kids that want to win, kids that are willing to do things to get better … it’s been such a blessing to be involved in their journey.
“(These seniors leave) a legacy of love and hard work, just working together. People will always see state championships on the wall, but to the people who were a part of it, it’s so much more.”
Greeneville’s 35 3-point baskets set a new state tournament record. But even more impressive might be the postseason record of the Devils’ departing senior class. Since 2019, Greeneville has gone 29-1 come tournament time — going undefeated in the district, region and state tournaments.
Adjatay Dabbs, Greeneville’s only non-senior starter, has yet to taste a postseason defeat. And he wasn’t about to on Saturday.
“I’m going to live right now, and then worry about next year tomorrow or something,” Dabbs said with a laugh after the game.
SILENT KILLER
Gillespie isn’t usually much for words, but his highlight reel dunks do the talking for him. He threw down two more dunks before his career ended, each one bringing the Murphy Center spectators to their feet as he sprinted toward the goal.
Greeneville fans and players knew to embrace it, well aware he and Reid Satterfield wouldn’t provide any more SportsCenter Top 10 plays at the high school level. And even Gillespie himself admitted he wouldn’t have minded one more basket before coming out with the game in hand.
“We couldn’t get the ball up the court,” a smiling Gillespie said. “(Today) was really us playing harder on defense. We stopped them better this year. That led to more buckets on offense.”
Clearly, the semifinal scare against Stone Memorial didn’t bother Greeneville. If anything, it served as motivation to finish the job.
“Most of us here, it was our last game. We had to leave it all on the court,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield certainly did with six 3-pointers. He and Gillespie, Greeneville’s only players to ever reach 2,000 career points, consequently went out on top.
JACK(SON) OF ALL TRADES
Something else looked familiar to Greeneville fans – No. 2 doing the dirty work.
Connor DeBusk left a big void to fill after graduating in 2021, but Jackson Tillery took his jersey number and his role for the 2021-22 campaign. Not only did Tillery steal the ball nine times, but he also matched Gillespie and Terry Grove with a team-high six rebounds. Oh, and he shot 100% from the floor — 3-for-3 with a pair of 3s.
“It’s sad to leave these dudes, but it feels good,” Tillery said.
Indeed, the basketball careers of Gillespie, Satterfield, Grove, Tillery and Bradley Wells will be a tough act to follow.