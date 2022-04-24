Cameron Wilhoit struck out the last batter and West Greene earned bragging rights over North Greene.
The Buffaloes built a six-run lead before holding on for an 8-7 win at North Greene on Saturday in the Greene Fling.
Mason McCamey hit 3-for-4 to lead the Buffaloes (9-11), while Wilhoit singled twice and Justin Tweed had one.
McCamey scored West Greene’s first run on a groundout, and Jaden Gregg tied the game on a wild pitch.
Wilhoit then scored the go-ahead run on a fourth-inning wild pitch. McCamey and Gregg both scored on a North Greene error to make it 5-2. Tweed’s RBI single, McCamey’s steal of home and Wilhoit’s RBI single built an 8-2 lead in the top of the sixth.
Colton Robbins started North Greene’s rally on a one-out wild pitch, but a double play prevented further damage.
Tanner Sexton singled home two runs in the bottom of the seventh, and Don Stansfield singled in two more with his two-out single before the winning strikeout.
Stansfield had two hits and Brady Harkleroad doubled to lead the Huskies (9-8). Sexton, Robbins, Adam Weir and Stansfield each had one hit for the Huskies (9-8).
DAVID CROCKETT 8 GREENEVILLE 5
Trailing by three runs, David Crockett rallied with six over the last two innings to upend Greeneville on Saturday.
Garrett Leonard and Aiden Clark both singled in a sixth-inning run to tie the game 5-5. Jobe Hanneken and Brenden Reid followed with RBI doubles in the top of the seventh for the winning runs.
Colton Richards and Anderson Franklin both singled in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game.
Reid batted 3-for-3 to lead the Pioneers while Hanneken, Leonard and Caleb Bradburn had two hits apiece.
Carson Quillen and Preston Justice both tripled for the Greene Devils (12-14-1), who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning starting with Ty Casteel’s RBI single. Justice’s triple scored Greeneville’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Parker Shipley, Quillen and Casteel both had two hits for Greeneville. Kobe Mundy, Richards, Justice and Franklin each had one.