AFTON — Connor Lamons couldn’t have pitched a much better game for his senior night.
Lamons struck out 14 and scattered two hits over 6.2 innings, leading Chuckey-Doak to a 6-0 win over North Greene.
Jaylen Willett finished the combined three-hit shutout with a strikeout, as the Black Knights (18-3) have won 13 straight games.
Lamons hit a one-out double in the second inning, and his courtesy runner Luke Myers scored the first run on a groundout. Austin McBurnett then doubled in a run before scoring on Cadin Tullock’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 in the third.
McBurnett followed Elijah Garber’s RBI single with another RBI double in the fourth inning for a 5-0 lead, and he scored Chuckey-Doak’s final run on Willett’s sacrifice fly.
McBurnett batted 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot, while Lamons and Garber both collected two hits.
Cole Lamons, Tullock, Wade Fletcher and Dillon Shelton all singled for the Black Knights, who totaled 11 as a team.
Drexel Gant batted 2-for-3 to lead the Huskies (11-10) and struck out eight on the mound, with Adam Weir’s single rounding out North Greene’s three hits.
JEFFERSON COUNTY 5
GREENEVILLE 3
Greeneville built a two-run lead but couldn’t hold on as Jefferson County scored four unanswered runs in the last three innings at Dale Alexander Field.
Beau Revord and Drew Potts tied it on back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the fifth. Isaac Lawson scored the go-ahead run on a two-out passed ball in the sixth, and Owen Grimsley hit a leadoff triple in the seventh before stealing home.
Drew Potts (double) and Jacob Rogers both had two hits for the Patriots.
Ty Casteel pulled Greeneville (14-15-1) even in the first inning with his RBI single. Noah Murray led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to left, before Kobe Mundy’s RBI single made it 3-1 after four.
Carson Quillen, who doubled, and Casteel both hit 2-for-4. Parker Shipley, Colton Richards, Eli House, Carson Norris and Corbin Cannon all singled in Greeneville’s 11-hit effort.
The Devils used four pitchers but limited Jefferson County to three earned runs on seven hits.
GAME 1
HAPPY VALLEY 4
WEST GREENE 3
MOSHEIM — West Greene tied the game in the fourth inning but lost the lead again in the fifth, dropping Thursday’s first game at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
Judson Higgins went 2-for-3, and Austin Wampler 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Buffaloes (9-14, 4-7 District 1-2A) at the plate. Keith Valentine, Cameron Wilhoit and Mason McCamey all singled.
Jaden Gregg wore a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning, tying the score 1-1. Ironically, Happy Valley broke the 3-3 tie in the fifth inning the same way en route to victory.
Trailing 3-1 in the fourth, Wampler and Higgins hit two straight two-out singles before touching home when Valentine reached on an error in left field.
Wilhoit struck out six and allowed four earned runs on six hits in the defeat.
GAME 2
HAPPY VALLEY 9
WEST GREENE 4
With six runs over the last two frames, Happy Valley pulled away in the nightcap.
The Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before West Greene rallied to tie the game in the third. Braden McCamey and Austin Wampler singled, before Judson Higgins took ball four. Back-to-back errors by Happy Valley allowed the runners to score.
Happy Valley reclaimed the lead with a two-run fourth inning. McCamey’s RBI single kept the Buffaloes within 5-4, but the Warriors added four more in the fifth.
McCamey went 2-for-3 to lead West Greene. Justin Tweed, Jaden Gregg and Wampler all singled for the Buffaloes, who used four pitchers.
Mason McCamey struck out eight and allowed two earned runs on four hits over 3.1 innings in the no-decision.
SOFTBALL
CHUCKEY-DOAK 19
UNIVERSITY HIGH 6
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak celebrated senior night with a convincing win Thursday night, pushing across 12 runs in the second inning.
Hayleigh Taylor and Breanna Roberts both had three hits for the Lady Black Knights (7-12, 5-2), including two for extra bases. Saniah Atchison and Sydney Shipley both collected two hits. Makayla Ramsey, Maura Phillips and Addison Ripley each had one.
Shipley’s RBI single made it 2-0 after one inning. Then starting with Taylor’s RBI double, the floodgates opened in the second frame. Roberts hit an RBI triple, Taylor doubled home two more and Shipley added an RBI double. Atchison and Roberts both had RBI singles in the explosive second inning.
Taylor and Roberts (double) drove in more runs during the third, as Chuckey-Doak built a comfortable 19-2 lead before the Lady Buccaneers pulled closer late.
UNAKA 7
NORTH GREENE 1
ELIZABETHTON — Unaka completed the season sweep of North Greene Thursday night, scoring five runs in the first inning and coasting.
Trinity Bowers struck out six and collected the two-hit win while batting 2-for-4 to lead the offense.
Riley Blevins scored the only run for North Greene (14-17, 5-2 District 1-A). After drawing a leadoff walk in the third inning, Blevins plated when Zoe Sanders reached on an error at first base to make it a 5-1 game.
But the Lady Huskies couldn’t do much else, other than singles from Haley Bailey and Kylee Jones.
Cambell Gaby allowed four earned runs on seven hits, striking out four in the loss.