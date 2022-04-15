AFTON — The red-hot Chuckey-Doak Black Knights put on a home run derby Thursday night.
Five home runs later, Chuckey-Doak had hammered Volunteer 19-0 for its sixth straight win.
The Black Knights (11-3) had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and Datyn Bowman’s RBI single made it 4-0 in the third.
But with two outs, Chuckey-Doak suddenly built a commanding lead. Austin McBurnett and Cole Lamons each clubbed three-run home runs for a 10-0 advantage.
Dillon Shelton kept it going in the fourth, leading off with a solo shot to left. Christian Derry followed with a two-run shot to center, and Lamons’ second three-run bomb made it a 16-0 game. McBurnett singled home the Black Knights’ final run.
McBurnett, Jaylen Willett, Cole Lamons and Derry all collected two hits in the win. Winning pitcher Connor Lamons and Cadin Tullock both doubled, and Wade Fletcher singled to account for Chuckey-Doak’s 13 hits.
Connor Lamons struck out nine and allowed six hits over his five innings on the mound.
Connor Haynes went 2-for-3 to lead the Falcons (9-7).
GAME 1 WEST GREENE 7 HANCOCK COUNTY 4
SNEEDVILLE — West Greene scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, rallying to a win to start Thursday’s doubleheader at Hancock County.
Cameron Wilhoit singled home two runs to tie the game in the fourth. The Buffaloes added two runs on a balk and a groundout before Jaden Gregg’s RBI single capped the scoring in the fifth.
Without batted 2-for-3 to lead the Buffaloes’ six-hit performance. Conner Campbell, Braden McCamey and Dylan Dodson added one base hit apiece.
Wilhoit relieved Gregg after two innings and held the Indians hitless in the last three frames to get the win. Both pitchers fanned three batters.
GAME 2 WEST GREENE 14 HANCOCK COUNTY 4
In game two, the Buffaloes (7-10) got the upper hand early en route to their third straight win. West Greene led 2-0 after one inning before pushing five runs across in the second inning and three more in the third.
Jaden Gregg batted 3-for-4 from his leadoff spot while Mason McCamey and Braden McCamey both singled twice. Mason McCamey had a team-high three RBIs, while Keith Valentine batted in two runs including his RBI double in the first inning.
Cameron Wilhoit, Justin Tweed and Maddox Garber recorded one single apiece as West Greene outhit the Indians 11-4.
Mason McCamey earned the win after pitching the first three innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs on two hits.
Tweed and Austin Wampler combined for five strikeouts and two hits allowed over the last two frames.
SOCCER PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 4 CHUCKEY-DOAK 2
JOHNSON CITY — Defensive mistakes proved costly, as Chuckey-Doak dropped a 4-2 decision at Providence Academy – the Black Knights’ second loss in Johnson City this week.
Ethan Grindstaff scored Chuckey-Doak’s first goal on a Roberto Vazquez assist. A handball in the box by the host Knights (8-3) led to Chuckey-Doak’s second goal, as Rio Little converted the penalty kick.
Head coach Cory Braithwaite credited the passing of Marco Rojas, Vazquez, Ethan Wagers and Grindstaff for setting up opportunities. The Black Knights (4-5) simply couldn’t finish on most of them.
“Passing and learning mistakes plagued us slightly more than other games,” Braithwaite said. “But they improved as the game progressed.”
From Mosheim, West Greene (3-3) came up just short visiting Tennessee High. The Vikings (7-2) took a 2-1 victory at Jim Sauceman Field.