AFTON — Wade Fletcher took matters into his own hands quickly Tuesday night.
Already with two strikeouts on the mound, Fletcher hammered a one-out grand slam in the bottom of the first inning. Chuckey-Doak, ranked 10th in the latest TCBA Class 2A baseball poll, never looked back and dismantled Happy Valley 11-0.
Datyn Bowman followed with a two-out solo shot to make it 6-0 after one inning, and it only got better for Chuckey-Doak from there.
Fletcher struck out 11 batters in 4.2 innings of work, walking one and allowing just one hit before Connor Lamons got the final out. Fletcher and Cole Lamons both had two hits to lead Chuckey-Doak (13-3, 8-0 District 1-2A) on offense. It also marked the Black Knights’ eighth straight win.
Cole Lamons singled home the Black Knights’ first run and then doubled home another in the second inning. Connor Lamons and Fletcher then hit back-to-back RBI singles, before Dillon Shelton’s RBI sacrifice fly made it 10-0. Connor Lamons scored the final run on a fourth-inning error.
Cadin Tullock and Christian Derry both singled for the Black Knights. Happy Valley slipped to 6-11, 2-6 with the loss.
JOHNSON COUNTY 10 SOUTH GREENE 0
Asa Lewis pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out six, carrying Johnson County to a critical win at South Greene.
Graham Reece went 3-for-4 from his leadoff spot for the Longhorns (7-10, 3-4 District 1-2A). Dakota Holt, Grayson Holt and Trey Snyder all had two hits as Johnson County collected 13 for the game.
After three scoreless inning, Johnson County pushed across seven runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Rebels (4-11, 3-5) didn’t help themselves with four errors.
Cody Rambo doubled and Tucker Brown singled for South Greene’s only hits.
Dustin Crum was tagged with the loss, giving up five earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Rambo fanned one and gave up three earned on five hits over the last 2.2 innings.
SOFTBALL GREENEVILLE 11 NORTH GREENE 1
BAILEYTON — Greeneville’s Laicy Darnell batted 4-for-4 and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Lauren Million hit a home run and a double for the Lady Devils (16-8), while Ansley Collins doubled three times and Kyla Jobe added one of her own.
Kaley Bradley went the distance and got the win, striking out seven batters and allowing one earned run on three hits with no walks.
Darnell’s RBI single made it 2-0 after one inning, before she and Million ripped consecutive doubles in the third for a 4-0 lead. Collins’ first double scored Jobe for a 5-0 lead in the fourth, and the Lady Devils pulled a way with a six-run seventh inning as Darnell and Million left the yard back-to-back. Bradley and Ella Moore both hit RBI singles, and Collins’ batted in another with her third double.
Madison Carpenter also singled for GHS, which totaled 14 hits.
Zoe Sanders, Kessie Antonelli and Anna Weems each had one hit for North Greene (12-12). Weems doubled home Antonelli in the fourth inning to make it a 5-1 game.
Cambell Gaby took the loss despite her 10 strikeouts. Eight of Greeneville’s 11 runs were unearned.
SOCCER WEST GREENE 2 UNIVERSITY HIGH 1
JOHNSON CITY — Blair Shelton helped West Greene avenge its first conference loss and return to the District 1-A championship hunt Tuesday night.
In the 63rd minute, Shelton found the back of the net for the game-winning goal at Winged Deer Park.
Shelton also played a role in West Greene’s first goal. His assist and Daniel Cicero’s finish on a corner kick equalized the match in the 45th minute.
The Buffaloes (4-3, 1-1 District 1-A) handed University its first district loss as a result, as the Buccaneers fell to 5-6-1, 2-1.
GREENEVILLE 6 TENNESSEE HIGH 0
Drew Shelton completed the hat trick, and Greeneville rolled to another district win Tuesday night.
It marked the fourth straight win for the Greene Devils (7-4-1, 3-0 District 1-2A).
Shelton broke the scoreless tie in the 19th minute, converting a side-net blast from 12 yards. Spencer Robinson’s assist set up Shelton’s second goal in the 31st minute, a laser from 21 yards away.
Shelton scored his third goal in the 66th minute from 15 yards away, giving the Greene Devils a 5-0 lead. Shelton also tallied an assist in the 50th minute, as Zach Barnes’ header made it a 4-0 game.
“That last 25 minutes of the first half, we really started finding feet better and playing one- and two-touch soccer,” Greene Devils coach Jerry Graham said. “We felt like if we did that, the opportunities would present themselves a little more, and they did.”
Austin Beets put Greeneville ahead 3-0 six minutes into the second half, beating Tennessee High’s keeper and finishing from the near post.
Cade Snelson converted a penalty kick in the 80th minute for the final count.
The Greene Devils dominated in shots taken 29-3, including 17-3 on goal, while holding a 10-1 advantage in corner kick opportunities.
“We’ve struggled in the final third, so it was nice to be able to not only create some of those opportunities but finish a few of them,” Graham said. “The goals came because we were being unselfish and moving the ball really really well.”
Aiden Creech saved all three of the Vikings’ shots. Tennessee High slipped to 7-3, 2-2 with the loss.
DAVID CROCKETT 4 CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s furious rally in the final minute wasn’t quite enough at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
The Pioneers (3-4-1) scored their fourth goal in the 75th minute to take a seemingly comfortable 4-1 lead.
But Chuckey-Doak (4-6) wasn’t finished. Ethan Grindstaff and Rio Little both converted penalty kicks in the final minute to make it a one-score game, but the comeback stopped there.
All three of Chuckey-Doak’s goals came on penalty kicks, with Little scoring the first as well. On a night when the Black Knights saw limited opportunities, Roberto Vazquez, Marco Rojas and Grindstaff each drew a foul inside the box to set up the PKs.
“Defensively we played well,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “Hayden Anderson, Derek Tarlton, Josue Benitez, Sean Humbert and Pablo Dimas all gave great minutes on defense shutting down a very good Crockett attacking group. Unfortunately, our keeper had slippery hands, and three shots he would save any other day, they were able to squeeze through.”
GIRLS TENNIS GREENEVILLE 8 JEFFERSON COUNTY 1
SINGLES — 1. Morgan Mysinger (GHS) def. Melody Hawkins 8-0; 2. Allie Renner (GHS) def. Jazdin Weatherbie 8-3; 3. Palmer Ballard (GHS) def. Pressley Berger 8-2; 4. Zoey Hayes (GHS) def. Gracen Worley 8-1; 5. Jenilee Worley (JC) def. Nia Newberry 9-7; 6. Emma Waddell (GHS) def. Maggie Johnson 8-1.
DOUBLES — 1. Mysinger/Ballard (GHS) def. Hawkins/Weatherbie 8-4; 2. Renner/Waddell (GHS) def. G. Worley/J. Worley 8-3; 3. Hayes/Newberry (GHS) def. Berger/Johnson 8-3.
BOYS TENNIS GREENEVILLE 8 JEFFERSON COUNTY 1
SINGLES — 1. Brayden Kennedy (GHS) def. Bryson Baker 8-0; 2. Jackson Weems (GHS) def. Eli Shirley 8-1; 3. Tanner Smith (GHS) def. Tanner Baker 8-3; 4. Masen Flaglor (GHS) def. Cole Perry 8-0; 5. Enlin Zhang (JC) def. Noah Helton 8-4; 6. Hank Hope (GHS) def. Josh Blomenberg 8-2.
DOUBLES — 1. Kennedy/Smith (GHS) def. B. Baker/Shirley 8-0; 2. Weems/Flaglor (GHS) def. T. Baker/Perry 8-0; 3. Helton/Hope (GHS) def. Zhang/Blomenberg 8-1.