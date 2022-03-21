AFTON — Austin McBurnett and Cole Lamons each cleared the fence, helping Chuckey-Doak roll past Happy Valley 18-4 in its conference opener.
McBurnett, who batted four runs, and Datyn Bowman each hit 3-for-4 with winning pitcher Connor Lamons going 3-for-3. Cole Lamons, who had a team-high six RBIs, and Cadin Tullock both went 2-for-3 to pace the Black Knights (2-1, 1-0 District 1-2A).
A 14-run second inning ended the suspense quickly, as Chuckey-Doak accumulated six hits before their first out. Dillon Shelton scored the Black Knights’ third run when Christian Derry reached on an error. McBurnett, who also hit two doubles, then hit a three-run bomb to double Chuckey-Doak’s lead.
Cole Lamons did likewise three batters later to make it a 9-0 game, and Connor Lamons followed with a line-drive double. Bowman and Derry hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 12-0. And after Jaylen Willett drew a bases-loaded walk, Cole and Connor Lamons knocked two straight singles to send home three runs and build a 16-0 advantage.
McBurnett’s second double scored Bowman to make it 18-1 in the fourth inning, before the Warriors got three runs in the top of the fifth.
Shelton and Derry both knocked one hit to round out Chuckey-Doak’s 15-hit performance. Connor Lamons struck out five and walked one while allowing one hit in the first three innings. Tullock and Shelton finished the job over the last two frames, combining for three strikeouts and two hits allowed.
WEST GREENE 13 UNAKA 2
ELIZABETHTON — West Greene erupted for six runs in the first inning and never looked back, rolling to its first win of the season in five innings.
The Buffaloes (1-2) added four more in the third inning to make it 11-0 before scoring two in the fifth.
Unaka held a 6-5 edge in hits but committed five errors, the first coming on leadoff batter Judson Higgins. Keith Valentine and Maddox Garber followed with RBI singles and Mason McCamey stole home for a 3-0 lead. Austin Wampler then ripped an RBI double, and Cameron Wilhoit lined an RBI base hit to left before scoring on a passed ball.
After Valentine’s steal of home and Braden McCamey’s bases-loaded walk, Higgins and Valentine both scored on an error in the third inning. Jaden Gregg singled home another run and scored himself on Wampler’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Justin Tweed threw the first two innings and fanned one before Wampler entered and collected the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Landon Ramsey had two doubles to lead the Rangers.
SULLIVAN EAST 13 NORTH GREENE 0
BAILEYTON — The visiting Patriots set the tone with a five-run first inning, adding four more in the sixth to win the game by run rule.
Brady Harkleroad batted 2-for-3 to lead the Huskies (1-2), while Jeshua Crawford hit a leadoff double in the second inning. Damian Burns, Colton Robbins and Seth Charlton all singled to round out North Greene’s six hits.
Dylan Bartley doubled twice and went 3-for-3 to lead Sullivan East. Corbin Dickenson, Lucas Eaton, Justice Dillard and Ethan Waters knocked two hits apiece, as the Patriots finished with 14.
Avery McCoy got the win as he fanned four and walked just one.
Crawford took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts over three innings pitched.
SOFTBALL NORTH GREENE 12 HAMPTON 2
BAILEYTON — North Greene pushed across six runs in the fourth inning to build a comfortable lead, eventually taking down Hampton in six innings to win its district opener.
Cambell Gaby and Kylee Jones both went 3-for-4 at the late to lead North Greene’s 15-hit effort. Both players hit a double as did Zoe Sanders — who went 2-for-4 as did Anna Weems and Riley Blevins.
Kessie Antonelli singled home Sanders after her leadoff double in the first inning. Two more scored on errors in the second inning, before Gaby’s double sent home Heidi Harmon to make it 4-2 in the third.
Weems singled home a run in the fourth inning before scoring on a wild pitch for a 7-2 lead, which grew to 9-2 on Jones’ two-run double to left center. Blevins singled home Jones for an eight-run advantage.
The Lady Huskies (2-5, 1-0 District 1-A) ended the game by run rule as Blevins singled home Paysli Randolph and Jones scored on Sanders’ sacrifice fly.
Antonelli, Bailey and Ashley Fulton all singled for the Lady Huskies.
Jones went the distance, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Hampton slipped to 0-2 in district play with the loss.
COSBY 7 WEST GREENE 5
MOSHEIM — West Greene fell behind early before scoring two runs in each of the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough.
Chloe Hance went 2-for-4 with a double to lead Cosby, which led 3-0 after one inning and then used a four-run sixth to build a 7-1 lead.
Hannah Deyton hit 3-for-3 and batted in two runs to lead the Lady Buffaloes (0-1). She and Hope Sexton both doubled, while Megan Daniels knocked a triple and Morgan Brown singled.
The Lady Buffs outhit Cosby 6-5 but couldn’t capitalize, as Reese Michaels struck out nine and allowed four earned runs to get the win. The Lady Eagles also drew nine walks in the game.
Sexton took the loss, striking out six and allowing six earned runs on five hits.
DAVID CROCKETT 13 CHUCKEY-DOAK 2
JONESBOROUGH — A solid first inning gave David Crockett all the runs it needed, and the Lady Pioneers added seven more in the third inning for the final count.
Ashlyn Dulaney went 3-for-3 and scored three runs to lead the way, while Sydney Hodges and Rhyan Massey each scored twice.
Gabbi Oaks got the win, allowing six hits over five innings.
Hayleigh Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to lead the Lady Black Knights (0-2).
Makayla Ramsey (1 run scored) and Breanna Roberts both doubled, with Saniah Atchison and Angel Bermudez both recording a base hit.