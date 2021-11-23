AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s first-game jitters didn’t last long.
The Black Knights began their season with a convincing win Monday night, taking down Washburn 71-37.
With a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, the Black Knights (1-0) substituted freely and placed 13 players in the scoring column. The lead reached 39-13 at halftime and 65-29 after three quarters.
Cadin Tullock led the way with his 15-point effort, hitting three baskets in the second quarter and going 5-of-5 at the foul line. Hayden Anderson scored nine points, Roberto Vazquez eight and Ethan Grindstaff seven.
All but two of Chuckey-Doak’s field goals came from inside the 3-point line, as Grindstaff and Brock Rush both hit from deep once. The Black Knights went 15-of-23 at the charity stripe.
Rance Shipe buried three 3-pointers and led Washburn (1-1) with 14 points.
C-D 19 20 26 6 — 71 W 4 9 16 8 — 37C-D (71): Cadin Tullock 15, Hayden Anderson 9, Roberto Vazquez 8, Ethan Grindstaff 7, Christian Derry 5, Wade Fletcher 5, Brock Rush 5, Dillon Shelton 4, Isaiah Treadway 4, Brasen Murvin 3, Noah Baughman 2, Luke Myers 2, Samuel Riddle 2.
W (37): Rance Shipe 14, Dillon Renner 8, Ethan Helton 6, Caden Atkins 3, Ethan Hooper 3, Riley Munsey 3.
3-pointers: Rance Shipe 3, Ethan Grindstaff, Ethan Hooper, Riley Munsey, Brock Rush.
GIRLS WASHBURN 41 CHUCKEY-DOAK 37
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak led most of the night but couldn’t put Washburn away, and the Lady Pirates rallied for a win on Monday.
Down 13-4 after the first quarter, Washburn (2-1) pulled within 22-19 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters, outscoring the Lady Black Knights 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
Braelynn Coffey scored 15 points to lead the way, going 6-of-8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Tori Coffman buried her second 3-pointer in the final frame and finished with 10 points.
Free throw shooting proved to be the most glaring difference. Washburn shot 19-of-32 at the charity triple, while Chuckey-Doak (0-2) went just 3-of-13.
Taliah Johnson led the Lady Black Knights with 12 points. Breanna Roberts scored three baskets in the second quarter and finished with 10 points.
C-D 13 9 7 8 — 37 W 4 15 4 18 — 41C-D (37): Taliah Johnson 12, Breanna Roberts 10, Hayleigh Taylor 6, Saniah Atchison 3, Courtney Jones 3, Hayleigh Hensley 2, Kennedy Brown 1.
W (41): Braelynn Coffey 15, Tori Coffman 10, Megan Beeler 7, Saylor Clay 7, Rylie Nicely 2.
3-pointers: Tori Coffman 2, Saylor Clay, Braelynn Coffey, Taliah Johnson, Courtney Jones.
DAVID CROCKETT 76 WEST GREENE 27
JONESBOROUGH — The West Greene girls fell to David Crockett in their Hardee’s Classic opener on Monday night.
The Lady Buffs (2-1) play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SATURDAY BOYS NORTH GREENE 78 CLARKRANGE 59
Jason Britton knocked down six 3-pointers, and five players scored in the first quarter alone as North Greene jumped all over Clarkrange on Saturday night.
Britton hit two triples in the opening quarter and three more in the second before finishing with a game-high 26 points.
Olli Saarela also hit double figures with 15 points. He hit an early 3-pointer and went 4-of-4 at the foul line before hitting four second-half buckets.
Jasper Brand, who scored three field goals in the first quarter, added eight points as did Sam English and Cody Freshour. English hit two 3s, and Freshour got all his points after halftime.
The Huskies, who led 24-10 after one quarter, led 45-26 at the break and 67-40 after three.
Evan Cantrell and Connor LaRue led Clarkrange with 17 points apiece, while Kris Beaty had 13.
NG 24 21 22 11 — 78 C 10 16 14 19 — 59NG: Jason Britton 26, Olli Saarela 15, Jasper Brand 8, Sam English 8, Cody Freshour 8, Jan Hillermann 6, Mauro Garcia 4, Yeshua Vaught 2, Lawson Davenport 1.
C: Evan Cantrell 17, Connor LaRue 17, Kris Beaty 13, Lane Byrd 6, Case Cordell 3, Ethan Jones 3.
LIVINGSTON ACADEMY 48
NORTH GREENE 45
The Huskies dropped a tough opening game on Saturday afternoon, as Livingston Academy took a three-point win.
North Greene held a one-point lead after one quarter and halftime before the Wildcats pulled even going to the fourth period.
Jason Britton, who hit five 3-pointers, and Jasper Brand both scored 15 to lead the Huskies. Brand hit five first-half buckets, including a triple.
Nick Choate and Isaac Story led Livingston Academy with 14 points each, while Hayden Ledbetter had 10.
NG 12 12 14 7 — 45 LA 11 12 15 10 — 48NG: Jasper Brand 15, Jason Britton 15, Cody Freshour 4, Mauro Garcia 4, Tyler Sanches 4, Olli Saarela 2, Jan Hillermann 1.
LA: Nick Choate 14, Isaac Story 14, Hayden Ledbetter 10, Daniel Bilbery 5, Brodey Coffee 3, Dawson Simmons 2.
GIRLS NORTH GREENE DROPS 2
North Greene took a six-point lead to the second quarter before Clarkrange woke up, and the home team pulled away in the second half for a 47-41 win on Saturday.
Trailing 8-2, Clarkrange responded and took an 18-14 halftime lead, which grew to 32-23 after three quarters.
Zoe Sanders led the Lady Huskies with 13 points, nine in the fourth quarter. Shelby Davenport added nine points, scoring at least two in each frame.
Cambell Gaby hit two first-quarter field goals and matched Emily Britton with six points, and Hailee English had five while Haley Bailey added two. Sanders, English and Britton each hit a 3-pointer.
Three players hit double figures for Clarkrange, led by Lauren Choate’s 17 points. Mattie Bush added 11 and Addy Stowers 10.
The hard-fought loss came after North Greene had fallen to Livingston Academy 71-41.
NG 8 6 9 18 — 41 C 2 16 14 15 — 47NG: Zoe Sanders 13, Shelby Davenport 9, Emily Britton 6, Cambell Gaby 6, Hailee English 5, Haley Bailey 2.
C: Lauren Choate 17, Mattie Bush 11, Addy Stowers 10, Chloe Rogers 6, Kacey Sells 3.