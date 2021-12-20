ROGERSVILLE — West Greene opened the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash by earning the first winning streak of the Allen Tolliver era.
Joshi Haase iced the game with two late free throws, as the Buffaloes topped Glenwood (Ala.) 65-61 on Saturday morning at Cherokee High School.
Haase hit his second 3-pointer along with a three-point play in the fourth quarter before finishing with 17 points. Drake McIntyre buried three triples and totaled 15 points for the Buffaloes (3-6).
Leyton Frye had 13, eight in the fourth quarter, with Ethan Turner adding 10 for the Buffaloes. Austin Wampler scored five, Kaeden Williams three and Aaron Waddell two.
West Greene trailed 28-25 at halftime and 48-43 going to the fourth quarter before rallying.
Eli Devaughn scored 19 points to lead Glenwood, while Brandon McCraire and Jaron Keyton both had 14.
West Greene will continue play in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at 6 p.m. Monday.
SULLIVAN EAST 89 SOUTH GREENE 60
Sullivan East declared its intentions early, jumping ahead of South Greene 26-7 after one quarter and coasting in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
The Patriots’ lead reached 48-24 at halftime and 69-47 after three quarters. Dylan Bartley buried six 3-pointers and led Sullivan East with 34 points, while Logan Murray scored eight of his 15 points in the first quarter.
Clint Lamb shot 8-of-9 at the foul line and led South Greene (4-9) with 14 points. Luke Myers added 12 points, hitting four field goals in the third quarter, and Cooper Kelley hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
T.J. Buckner scored eight points, Chandler Fillers seven and Jase Roderick four with Conner Marshall and Zane Winter both adding three.
South Greene will continue play in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at 1:30 p.m. Monday.