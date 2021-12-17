MOSHEIM — Leyton Frye scored 20 points to help the West Greene Buffaloes boys basketball team snap a six-game losing streak with a 57-48 win over Unaka on Thursday.
Joshi Haase and Ethan Turner each added 14 points for West Greene, now 2-6.
Frye scored 11 points in the first half as the Buffs led 12-6 after one quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 37-31 after three quarter.
West Greene hit 48 percent of its shots. Frye was 9-of-18, Haase was 5-of-8 and Turner was 6-of-9.
Unaka (4-7) got a game-high 25 points from Joe Blamo.
The Buffs travel to Unicoi County on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
UNAKA 55 WEST GREENE 43
MOSHEIM — West Greene trailed 18-8 after one quarter and 29-10 at halftime before making it a game in the third quarter.
The Lady Buffaloes, who hit just three of 26 shots in the first half, outscored Unaka 17-5 in the third quarter to pull within 34-27.
Megan Daniels knocked down three 3-pointers for West Greene in the third, while Morgan Brown nailed two.
Daniels and Tayli Rader each scored 13 points for West Greene, now 6-5.
Unaka (8-4) got 30 points from Lyndie Ramsey.
West Greene will play Cumberland Gap in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee on Saturday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS
CHUCKEY-DOAK 66 SOUTH GREENE 44
Brylee Tullock scored 35 points on Thursday night, leading Chuckey-Doak Middle School past South Greene 66-44.
After scoring 11 in the first half, including a 3-pointer, Tullock hit six field goals in the fourth quarter while also finishing 12-of-18 at the foul line.
Rylee Rawlings hit an early triple and joined Tullock in double figures with 15 points. Isabelle Karriker scored seven points, Carlene Bishop had five and Chloe Kirkpatrick four for the Lady Black Knights, who trailed 25-21 at halftime but took a 43-35 lead to the fourth quarter.
Natalie Foshie hit four buckets in the second quarter, where she scored 10 of her 14 points for South Greene. Kortnei Bailey drained a first-quarter triple and finished with 10 points. Paisley Brobeck scored eight, Sam Birdwell six, Nevaeh Davis four and Reagan Arrowood two.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 70 JOHN SEVIER 37
Greeneville’s Trey Thompson hit double figures in the first quarter before finishing with 21 points.
Thompson hit five field goals including a 3-pointer in the opening frame, which also saw Bishop Merriweather hit three of his six field goals. Merriweather finished with 13 points. Maddox Bishop knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 15 points.
Zaydyn Anderson scored nine, William Woolsey had five and Yordan Gomez-Mills added three. Taren Claridy and Braylen Kidwell both had two.