Greeneville's Kodiak Cannedy traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., over the weekend to wrestle in the Grappler Fall Classic. THE GFC is one of the toughest tournaments in the preseason.
Kodiak, who is currently ranked 18th in the nation, placed fourth overall after losing 8-5 in the semifinals and 4-3 for 3rd/4th.
Cannedy, Hunter Mason, Colin Dupill, Carson Dupill and Jenna Baines will wrestle for Greeneville Oct. 23-24 at Super 32 in their final tuneup tournament before the high school season begins.
BOWLING
Devils Swept
ROGERSVILLE — On the road for the second consecutive day, Greeneville’s bowling teams were swept by the Cherokee Chiefs.
The Chiefs jumped to a 6-2 lead behind Zed Teaster’s 278, Caleb Helton’s 196 and Jacob Henry’s 195.
Greeneville was paced by Alex Litchfield and Casey Doughty, who both rolled a 202.
Greeneville cut the lead to 6-4 after the first Baker game (144-126). Cherokee pulled away in the remaining Baker games (228, 188, 184, and 148) to seal a 19-4 win.
In girls, the Lady Chiefs jumped to a 7-1 advantage, as Alyssa Haun rolled a 160 and McKenzie Donels a 148.
Greeneville’s Kaylee Wallen topped out at 134 in the first game.
The Baker games were close, but Cherokee closed with the better end of the deal (91, 153, 155, 166, and 148) for a 22-1 win.