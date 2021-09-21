The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights earned a 1-0 victory at Providence Academy on Monday.
C-D had three first half shots to PA’s four, as both teams battled to a 0-0 halftime draw.
The second half saw a momentum change in favor of the Lady Black Knights (7-3-1), who mustered 11 second-half shots. The defensive unit of Niome Merrill, Tavyn Southerland, Kalee Delotto and Hope Rice allowed Providence only two shots on goal.
In the 61st minute, senior Marci Merrill found daylight inside the 18-yard box and snuck a shot into the corner past the Providence goalkeeper — her 19th goal of the season — for the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Black Knights were able to hold off the Providence Academy attack thanks to a solid performance in midfield by Bailea Gilland and Sarah Wright, who won every ball in the midfield and turned back any hopes of an equalizer.
C-D’s senior goal keeper, Breanna Roberts, tallied six saves.
The Lady Black Knights entertain Claiborne at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field at 6 p.m. Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL Greeneville 3, D-B 2
KINGSPORT — In a 2½-hour match, the Lady Devils rallied for a 20-25, 17-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-12 win at Dobyns-Bennett on Monday.
Chloe Marsh smacked 24 kills, and Lauren Bailey had 21 to lead the Lady Devils, while Natalie Ford served four aces. Marsh also recorded 13 digs, and Bailey blocked five shots.
Kennedy Click recorded a team-high 16 digs, and Eden Aiken had 15 along with 45 assists. Ford and Aiken had five kills apiece, while Bella Devoti and Alesha Pace combined for five.
The Lady Devils travel to Chuckey-Doak for a district match Tuesday night.
North Greene 3, G-P 2
BAILEYTON — North Greene rallied for a 25-13, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10 win on Monday.
Gracie Johnson slammed 21 kills and served two aces to lead the Lady Huskies (13-11), who snapped a five-game slide. Kylie Keffer added 11 kills, and Hailee English had 10 along with a team-high four service aces.
Kylee Jones finished with 32 assists, three service aces and a kill, while Madison Sanders served one ace with three assists and a kill. Cambell Gaby also had a service ace, while Anna Weems and McKinlee Weems combined for three kills.
North Greene resumes district play on Tuesday with a match at Hancock County.
JV FOOTBALL South Greene 26 Grainger 0
South Greene’s Jacob Susong rushed for two touchdowns and threw two more, connecting with Jase Roderick and Isaiah Ealey.
Conner Race, who scored a 2-point conversion, led South Greene in rushing. The defense played “lights out,” South Greene coach Joe Case said on Twitter.