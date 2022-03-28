GATLINBURG — After a week of growing pains, the Chuckey-Doak soccer team left Gatlinburg with their first victory of the season Saturday.
Ethan Grindstaff completed the hat trick and led the Black Knights past East Robertson 4-2 to wrap up the Smoky Mountain Cup.
With solid passing combinations and through balls, Chuckey-Doak (1-3) got off 21 shots in the match.
Marco Rojas scored the Black Knights’ other goal to complement Grindstaff’s effort. Roberto Vazquez, Rojas and Ethan Wagers each tallied one assist.
Other than a couple of defensive mistakes which led to goals, Chuckey-Doak held the opposition in check. The Black Knights allowed only five total shots, and Levi Wirt saved three shots on goal.
“The boys really started to look like a team,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “There were many good passes where players could have been greedy and tried to dribble or shoot, but instead passed the ball … I was very pleased.”
GREENEVILLE 2 WOODMONT 1
Saturday’s heavy winds frustrated both teams in terms of possession, but Cade Snelson delivered for the Greene Devils.
Snelson found the back of the net twice as Greeneville (2-2) won its second game in the Smoky Mountain Cup over Woodmont (S.C.). His first goal came in the third minute off a corner kick, before Blake Rogers assisted his second goal in the 56th minute.
In goal, Aiden Creech faced nine shots and saved eight of them to collect the win.
SUNDAY MURFREESBORO CENTRAL MAGNET 4 GREENEVILLE 1
Murfreesboro Central Magnet won both the match and the Mount LeConte Division championship with Sunday’s win over Greeneville. The title came down to goals allowed, which Central had allowed one less than the Greene Devils for the tournament.
After scoreless first half, the winners scored in the 42nd and 53rd minutes for a 2-0 lead before Greeneville answered. Drew Shelton got one back from the spot in the 59th minute, but Central scored twice in the final six minutes to clinch the division championship.
Central held a 9-8 advantage in shots taken.