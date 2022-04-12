BAILEYTON — Fittingly, Jeshua Crawford ended the game with a strikeout.
Crawford struck out 13 and scattered four hits Monday night, leading North Greene to a 7-0 triumph on the Tundra over University High.
The Huskies (8-4, 4-1 District 1-A) got all the cushion they needed with a four-run third inning, of course starting with Crawford on his RBI single to left. Crawford plated on a fielder’s choice, and Drexel Gant sent in two more runs with his two-out single to center.
Colton Robbins scored another with his two-out RBI single in the fourth, before a two-out error in the sixth allowed Seth Charlton and Don Stansfield to score.
Damian Burns batted 2-for-3, and Adam Weir singled to account for North Greene’s six hits.
Cade Pollock went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Buccaneers (7-7, 1-1), who used four different pitchers.
WEST GREENE 13 HAPPY VALLEY 3
ELIZABETHTON — Four batters in, West Greene finally got a chance to put the ball in play. The effects were devastating for the home team, as the Buffaloes rolled to a conference win.
The Buffaloes’ first three batters — Jaden Gregg, Keith Valentine and Cameron Wilhoit — all wore a pitch to get on base. West Greene (5-10, 3-4 District 1-2A) did the hitting from there.
Mason McCamey’s two-run single and Justin Tweed’s two-run double followed, with Tweed scoring on an error to make it 5-0. Braden McCamey singled home two more, and Valentine ripped an RBI single before scoring on a passed ball to cap West Greene’s nine-run first inning.
Mason McCamey (3-for-3) scored on a groundout during the second inning for a 10-0 lead, and the Buffaloes made it 12-2 in the fifth. After Valentine’s RBI single, Braden McCamey scored on a balk. Gregg added one more RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Valentine and Conner Campbell both collected two hits with Austin Wampler adding a single. Campbell and Tweed both doubled in the 11-hit effort.
Valentine also went five innings on the mound for the win, striking out six and giving up three earned runs on five hits with seven walks.
Pedro Colunga went 2-for-4 to lead the Warriors (4-8, 2-5).
SOFTBALL GREENEVILLE 14 COCKE COUNTY 0
Anyone observing Monday’s game from behind the left field fence might as well have brought a glove. They would have had plenty of chances to grab a souvenir.
Greeneville hit four home runs to the same area during the third inning, ultimately putting away Cocke County by run rule at Hardin Park.
After Lauren Million had scored Greeneville’s sixth run on an error, Ansley Collins started the home run derby with her three-run shot to make it a 9-0 game. Ella Moore got her turn two batters later, and she responded with a two-run bomb.
Laicy Darnell and Million clubbed back-to-back solo shots with two out to make it a 13-run game, and Stoan Rader wore a pitch with the bases loaded for the final margin.
All five of Greeneville’s runs in the second inning came with two out. Collins singled home the first two, and Moore sent home two more with her base hit up the middle. Lydia Darnell scored on an error at home to build a 5-0 lead.
Collins finished 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Greeneville’s 12-hit effort. Moore, Laicy Darnell and Million both had two hits. Kaley Bradley, T Hernandez and Kyla Jobe all singled for the Lady Devils (15-7, 7-0 District 2-3A).
Leah Phillips struck out four to get the four-inning shutout win, where she held Cocke County (5-8, 1-6) to two hits.
WEST GREENE 3 HAPPY VALLEY 0
ELIZABETHTON — West Greene made its way into the win column Monday night, posting a shutout win at Happy Valley.
Despite collecting only four hits and allowing 10, the Lady Buffaloes (1-6, 1-3 District 1-2A) did just enough behind Morgan Brown, who went the distance for the shutout win.
Megan Daniels led off with a single and scored West Greene’s first run on Hope Sexton’s sacrifice fly. The 1-0 lead held up six more innings until the Lady Buffaloes added two insurance runs. Hayley Arnold singled home Brown before scoring herself on Kaleigh Douthat’s line-drive double to left.
Carley Woodby also singled for the Lady Buffaloes, who kept Happy Valley winless in district play.
Maddie Lingerfelt (double) and Trista Bowers both had two hits for the Lady Warriors.
GIRLS TENNIS CHUCKEY-DOAK 7 NORTH GREENE 2
SINGLES – 1. Heidi Buch (C-D) def. Annika Franklin 6-0; 2. Kaydin Murvin (C-D) def. Sophie Gillespie 6-4; 3. Ava Englehardt (C-D) def. Riley Stone 6-2; 4. Brooke Englehardt (C-D) def. Madison Laughters 7-5; 5. Alyssa Gaby (C-D) def. Lilly Gregg 6-1; 6. Khloe Hawkins (NG) def. Subhi Das 6-2.
DOUBLES – 1. Buch/Murvin (C-D) def. Franklin/Stone 6-3; 2. A. Englehardt/B. Englehardt (C-D) def. Gillespie/Laughters 6-2; 3. Gregg/Hawkins (NG) def. Gaby/Casey Barwick 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS CHUCKEY-DOAK 7 NORTH GREENE 2
SINGLES – 1. Brantley Campbell (C-D) def. Corbin Hayes 6-1; 2. Kyle Malone (C-D) def. Walker Hayes 6-1; 3. Jan Hillermann (NG) def. Vincent Sanocki 6-3; 4. Edwin Renfro (C-D) def. Logan Johnson 7-6 (8-6); 5. Logan Hilton (C-D) def. Ben Rowe 6-1; 6. Briley Chapman (C-D) def. Aaron McClain 7-5.
DOUBLES – 1. Campbell/Malone (C-D) def. C. Hayes/W. Hayes 6-1; 2. Hillermann/Johnson (NG) def. Sanocki/Renfro 6-0; 3. Hilton/Jack Darnell (C-D) def. Rowe/McClain 6-0.