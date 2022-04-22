MOSHEIM — Jeshua Crawford struck out 10 batters and didn’t allow a run until the final inning.
By then, enough damage had been done as North Greene prevailed 6-1 at South Greene on Friday night.
Crawford walked just one and allowed an earned run on six hits in the complete-game win. Not to mention, Crawford helped his own cause with a three-run box in the fifth inning to make it a 5-0 game. Adam Weir singled in the final run for North Greene (9-7).
Crawford’s first-inning RBI single broke the scoreless tie, and Brady Harkleroad made it 2-0 in the third inning on a fielder’s choice.
Harkleroad, Crawford and Weir all recorded two hits with Drexel Gant and Colton Robbins both adding a single.
Tucker Brown and Hayden Hartman hit back-to-back singles in the seventh for South Greene (6-13), with Brown scoring on Jesse Lawing’s sacrifice fly.
Brown and Seth Franklin both singled twice, while Nate Lisenby and Hartman each had one base hit.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 6
SULLIVAN EAST 5
AFTON — Dillon Shelton crushed a grand slam in the first inning, but it was Wade Fletcher’s shot that gave Chuckey-Doak the run it needed to earn its 10th straight win.
Shelton’s bomb broke a 1-1 tie, but Sullivan East had pulled within 5-3 in the second inning. Fletcher responded with his seventh home run of the season, a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the third for a 6-3 lead.
Fletcher also pitched the last five innings, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing an earned run on four hits. Three of the four hits came in the sixth inning, but Fletcher retired four of the last five batters he faced.
Connor Lamons drew a bases-loaded walk for Chuckey-Doak’s first run. Jaylen Willett hit 3-for-3 while Austin McBurnett and Datyn Bowman added one single apiece for the Black Knights (15-3).
GREENEVILLE 9
MORRISTOWN EAST 2
MORRISTOWN — Greeneville struck quickly and cruised to its seventh straight win.
Carson Quillen, Ty Casteel and Anderson Franklin each hit one double and one single, and Noah Murray led off the third inning with a solo home run. Noah Murray (double), Parker Shipley, Colton Richards and Eli House all had one hit for the Greene Devils (12-13-1).
Casteel’s single and Franklin’s double drove in runs for Greeneville in the first inning, and Quillen’s RBI double made it 4-0 after two. Quillen and Richards both hit RBI singles, and Casteel followed with an RBI double in the sixth.
Caden Fillers went five innings on the mound to get the win, striking out six and allowing two unearned runs on four hits. Gage Spano and AJ Smith combined for five strikeouts and one hit over the last two frames.
CHEROKEE 11
WEST GREENE 2
MOSHEIM — Cherokee scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, taking down West Greene 6-2 at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
The loss dropped the Buffaloes to 8-11 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
GREENEVILLE 9
COCKE COUNTY 0
SINGLES — 1. Morgan Mysinger (GHS) def. Emily Shropshire 8-2; 2. Allie Renner (GHS) def. Sarah Bradshaw 8-3; 3. Palmer Ballard (GHS) def. Piper Stalin 8-2; 4. Zoey Hayes (GHS) def. Madelyn Lewis 8-1; 5. Nia Newberry (GHS) def. Ally McNabb 8-1; 6. Emma Waddell (GHS) def. Alyssa Patterson 8-3.
DOUBLES — 1. Mysinger/Ballard (GHS) def. Shropshire/Bradshaw 8-1; 2. Renner/Waddell (GHS) def. Stalin/McNabb 8-5; 3. Hayes/Newberry (GHS) def. Lewis/Patterson 8-1.
BOYS TENNIS
GREENEVILLE 9
COCKE COUNTY 0
SINGLES — 1. Brayden Kennedy (GHS) def. Easton Smith 8-1; 2. Jackson Weems (GHS) def. John Rivera 8-0; 3. Tanner Smith (GHS) def. Cole Miller 8-0; 4. Masen Flaglor (GHS) def. Chaz Starnes 8-1; 5. Noah Helton (GHS) def. Cayson Hawkins 8-1; 6. Hank Hope (GHS) def. Hunter Messer 8-0.
DOUBLES — 1. Kennedy/Smith (GHS) def. Smith/Rivera 8-0; 2. Weems/Flaglor (GHS) def. Miller/Starnes 8-0; 3. Helton/Hope (GHS) def. Hawkins/Messer 8-1.